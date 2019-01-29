The Madison East boys basketball team moved up to second and Madison La Follette to No. 8 in Division 1 in this state rankings by The Associated Press.
Sussex Hamilton climbed to No. 1 in Division 1 in boys basketball after defeating previously top-ranked Brookfield Central last week.
Sun Prairie and Madison Memorial received honorable-mention recognition (also received votes).
In Division 2, Mount Horeb moved up to No. 6.
Glendale Nicolet remained top-ranked. East Troy climbed to No. 4.
Lake Mills was 10th in Division 3, while Lakeside Lutheran received honorable-mention recognition (11th overall).
Waupun became the new No. 1 in Division 3. Platteville was No. 8.
In Division 4, New Glarus was sixth and Mineral Point 10th.
Manitowoc Roncalli remained top-ranked in Division 4. Fennimore was ninth.
In Division 5, Sheboygan Lutheran stayed atop the rankings. Barneveld received honorable-mention recognition.
Randolph was second, Rio 10th and Potosi earned honorable-mention selection.
BOYS BASKETBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
The Associated Press Wisconsin high school boys basketball poll for the week of Jan, 28, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, poll points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
DIVISION 1
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Sussex Hamilton (5)*16-1*77*2
2, Madison East (3)*11-3*73*3
3, Kimberly*13-2*58*5
4, Brookfield East*12-3*47*8
5, Mequon Homestead*12-2*42*6
6, Brookfield Central*11-4*40*1
7, Hartland Arrowhead*11-3*36*7
8 (tie), Madison La Follette*13-3*29*9
8 (tie), Waukesha West*13-2*29*4
10 (tie), West Allis Central*12-2*3*NR
10 (tie), Racine Park*8-3*3*NR
Others receiving votes: Sun Prairie 1, Madison Memorial 1, Appleton West 1.
DIVISION 2
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Glendale Nicolet (7)*14-1*70*1
2, La Crosse Central*12-2*63*2
3, Westosha Central*12-1*55*4
4, East Troy*12-1*35*7
5, Onalaska*13-3*34*6
6, Mount Horeb*13-3*32*8
7, Green Bay Southwest*13-1*30*3
8, Milw. Washington*11-5*25*5
9, Kaukauna*12-3*19*10
10, Milw. Madison 12-3*15*9
Others receiving votes: Milw. Bay View 6, Milw. Vincent 1.
DIVISION 3
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Waupun (4)*13-1*65*2
2, Racine St. Catherine's (2)*13-3*59*T5
3, Delafield St. John's NW (1)*12-1*56*3
4, Greendale Martin Luther*13-3*55*1
5, Stratford*15-0*40*T5
6, Hartland Lake Country Luth*10-2*37*4
7, Brookfield Academy*11-3*22*9
8, Platteville*10-3*20*7
9, Whitefish Bay Dominican*10-5*13*10
10, Lake Mills*12-4*8*8
Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 7, Wrightstown 2, Brussels Southern Door 1.
DIVISION 4
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Manitowoc Roncalli (7)*15-0*70*1
2, Darlington*14-0*62*2
3, Oshkosh Lourdes*12-1*54*4
4, Iola-Scandinavia*14-0*48*5
5, Clear Lake*14-1*38*3
6, New Glarus*14-2*35*7
7, Howards Grove*14-1*33*6
8, Osseo-Fairchild*14-1*21*8
9, Fennimore*13-2*14*10
10, Mineral Point*9-5*7*9
Others receiving votes: Colfax 2, Cameron 1.
DIVISION 5
Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW
1, Sheboygan Lutheran (7)*16-0*70*1
2, Randolph*14-0*62*2
3, Bangor*12-1*54*3
4, Marshfield Columbus*14-1*45*5
5, Hustisford*13-1*41*6
6, Wauzeka-Steuben*14-1*37*7
7, Blair-Taylor*13-1*26*4
8, Almond-Bancroft*12-2*21*9
9, Wild Rose*12-3*18*10
10, Rio*12-3*6*NR
Others receiving votes: Phelps 3, Potosi 1, Barneveld 1.