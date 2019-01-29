Try 1 month for 99¢
The Madison East boys basketball team moved up to second and Madison La Follette to No. 8 in Division 1 in this state rankings by The Associated Press.

Sussex Hamilton climbed to No. 1 in Division 1 in boys basketball after defeating previously top-ranked Brookfield Central last week.

Sun Prairie and Madison Memorial received honorable-mention recognition (also received votes).

In Division 2, Mount Horeb moved up to No. 6.

Glendale Nicolet remained top-ranked. East Troy climbed to No. 4.

Lake Mills was 10th in Division 3, while Lakeside Lutheran received honorable-mention recognition (11th overall).

Waupun became the new No. 1 in Division 3. Platteville was No. 8.

In Division 4, New Glarus was sixth and Mineral Point 10th.

Manitowoc Roncalli remained top-ranked in Division 4. Fennimore was ninth.

In Division 5, Sheboygan Lutheran stayed atop the rankings. Barneveld received honorable-mention recognition.

Randolph was second, Rio 10th and Potosi earned honorable-mention selection.

BOYS BASKETBALL

ASSOCIATED PRESS

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

The Associated Press Wisconsin high school boys basketball poll for the week of Jan, 28, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, poll points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

DIVISION 1

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1, Sussex Hamilton (5)*16-1*77*2

2, Madison East (3)*11-3*73*3

3, Kimberly*13-2*58*5

4, Brookfield East*12-3*47*8

5, Mequon Homestead*12-2*42*6

6, Brookfield Central*11-4*40*1

7, Hartland Arrowhead*11-3*36*7

8 (tie), Madison La Follette*13-3*29*9

8 (tie), Waukesha West*13-2*29*4

10 (tie), West Allis Central*12-2*3*NR

10 (tie), Racine Park*8-3*3*NR

Others receiving votes: Sun Prairie 1, Madison Memorial 1, Appleton West 1.

DIVISION 2

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1, Glendale Nicolet (7)*14-1*70*1

2, La Crosse Central*12-2*63*2

3, Westosha Central*12-1*55*4

4, East Troy*12-1*35*7

5, Onalaska*13-3*34*6

6, Mount Horeb*13-3*32*8

7, Green Bay Southwest*13-1*30*3

8, Milw. Washington*11-5*25*5

9, Kaukauna*12-3*19*10

10, Milw. Madison 12-3*15*9

Others receiving votes: Milw. Bay View 6, Milw. Vincent 1.

DIVISION 3

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1, Waupun (4)*13-1*65*2

2, Racine St. Catherine's (2)*13-3*59*T5

3, Delafield St. John's NW (1)*12-1*56*3

4, Greendale Martin Luther*13-3*55*1

5, Stratford*15-0*40*T5

6, Hartland Lake Country Luth*10-2*37*4

7, Brookfield Academy*11-3*22*9

8, Platteville*10-3*20*7

9, Whitefish Bay Dominican*10-5*13*10

10, Lake Mills*12-4*8*8

Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 7, Wrightstown 2, Brussels Southern Door 1.

DIVISION 4

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1, Manitowoc Roncalli (7)*15-0*70*1

2, Darlington*14-0*62*2

3, Oshkosh Lourdes*12-1*54*4

4, Iola-Scandinavia*14-0*48*5

5, Clear Lake*14-1*38*3

6, New Glarus*14-2*35*7

7, Howards Grove*14-1*33*6

8, Osseo-Fairchild*14-1*21*8

9, Fennimore*13-2*14*10

10, Mineral Point*9-5*7*9

Others receiving votes: Colfax 2, Cameron 1.

DIVISION 5

Rank, school*W-L*Pts*LW

1, Sheboygan Lutheran (7)*16-0*70*1

2, Randolph*14-0*62*2

3, Bangor*12-1*54*3

4, Marshfield Columbus*14-1*45*5

5, Hustisford*13-1*41*6

6, Wauzeka-Steuben*14-1*37*7

7, Blair-Taylor*13-1*26*4

8, Almond-Bancroft*12-2*21*9

9, Wild Rose*12-3*18*10

10, Rio*12-3*6*NR

Others receiving votes: Phelps 3, Potosi 1, Barneveld 1.

