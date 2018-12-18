SUN PRAIRIE — The Madison East boys basketball team has risen to the top of the Big Eight Conference standings and to a No. 3 state ranking in Division 1.
But the Purgolders knew they would be in for an intense battle Tuesday night with Sun Prairie, the outright conference champion last season which has won or shared the conference crown for the past three seasons.
Led by senior guard Damontae Thompson, Madison East rallied from an eight-point deficit during the first half to close within two at halftime, pulled away in the second half, then held off host Sun Prairie 62-55.
“It’s always tough to win here,” Madison East coach Matt Miota said. “That’s the way the conference is. You have to battle, you always have to battle. We had some foul trouble, too. Guys off the bench came in and did a nice job, cutting the lead to two at halftime.”
Thompson, who had 20 points, made two 3-pointers during a critical 8-0 run as the first-place Purgolders (10-0 overall, 6-0 Big Eight) opened a 43-34 second-half lead over the Cardinals (5-2, 4-2).
“My teammates just found me when I was getting ready to shoot the ball. They gave up a good shot for a better one,” Thompson said.
“When we need him, he’s a senior and he steps up,” Miota said about Thompson, a team captain. “He wants the ball in his hands down the stretch.”
Thompson said the Purgolders were seeking a fast start to the season.
“Our goal this season is to make it to state,” the 5-foot-10 Thompson said. “We are trying every day to get better, day in and day out. We fought hard tonight. I’m happy we are 10-0 right now.”
Said Sun Prairie coach Jeff Boos about Thompson: “He hurt us. … He’s pretty tough. He’s capable.”
Miota said he had to calm the Purgolders at halftime.
“They were a little bit too emotional (in the first half),” Miota said. “This is a big rivalry. We told them to play our game and settle down, and they did.”
Sun Prairie defeated Madison East in a WIAA Division 1 sectional final last season, sending the Cardinals to the state tournament for the first time.
On Tuesday night, Sun Prairie kept fighting back and trailed 52-50 after senior guard Anfernee Auston converted two free throws with 4:23 remaining.
After East junior wing Keonte Jones made the first of two free throws, Sun Prairie senior forward Brock Voigt connected on two free throws, bringing the Cardinals within 53-52 with 3:02 to play.
But East, aided by junior wing Anthony Washington’s three-point play, outscored Sun Prairie 9-3 in the final 2:48.
The 6-3 Jones was a force on defense all night, especially blocking and altering shots near the basket.
Boos liked how Sun Prairie played in the first 12 minutes of the first half while building a 21-13 lead against East.
“I was pleased with that,” Boos said. “What we didn’t do is advance that (lead). … I think they shot the ball better from the free throw line. You’ve got to make free throws. But you can’t dwell on that. You have to go out and do it the next time.”
Junior Delaware Hale and Brock Voigt led Sun Prairie with 12 points apiece and senior forward Alex Voigt had 10 points. Senior guard Rajai Williams also had 10 points off the bench. Sun Prairie missed eight free throws in the second half.
Madison East 23 39 — 62
Sun Prairie 25 30 — 55
MADISON EAST — Jones 2 8-11 12, Washington 4 5-7 12, McKinley 2 2-2 6, Justice 1 0-0 2, McIntosh 0 1-2 1, Boyton 2 3-4 8, Thompson 6 6-10 20. Totals 17 25-36 62.
SUN PRAIRIE — Nelson 2 0-1 4, Williams 4 0-0 10, Austin 1 1-3 3, B. Voigt 3 6-9 12, A. Voigt 4 2-5 10, Hale 5 2-4 12, Hughes 0 2-2 2, Fritz 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 13-24 55.
3-point goals — ME 3 (Boyton 1, Thompson 2), SP 2 (Williams 2). Total fouls — ME 23, SP 28. Fouled out— McKinley, Justice, Williams.