Madison East boys basketball dispatches Sussex Hamilton, eyes La Follette showdown

The Madison East boys basketball team is hoping the third time will be the charm against Madison La Follette.

Host East routed Sussex Hamilton 73-53 on Friday night in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal.

Freshman guard Clevon Easton Jr. scored a team-high 21 points and senior Massi Malterer added 14 for seventh-seeded East (15-8), which has won four consecutive games.

Junior guard Luther Smith Jr. scored a game-high 29 points, including six 3-pointers, for the 10th-seeded Chargers (14-10).

Freshman guard Chris Davis Jr. scored five points during a 7-0 first-half run as the Purgolders pushed their lead to double digits.

Davis’ layup with 54 seconds left in the first half gave East a 33-22 lead.

Hamilton didn’t score during the final 4 minutes, 52 seconds of the first half.

The East victory set the stage for a rematch that will pit the Purgolders and second-seeded La Follette in a regional final Saturday at La Follette.

The Lancers swept the two-game series during the regular season against their Big Eight Conference rivals.

La Follette (18-4) defeated 15th-seeded Watertown 90-62 on Friday in another regional semifinal.

East coach Matt Miota said he’s excited for Saturday’s game.

“It’s going to come down to execution and effort,” Miota said. “It doesn’t matter if one team’s up or one team’s down — it’s always a battle. Obviously, there’s a lot on the line, so it’s going to be fun.”

The Lancers edged East 72-69 in the teams’ most recent game on Jan. 27. Massi Malterer scored 22 points for the Purgolders, including a layup that tied the score at 69 with 1:24 left in regulation.

He missed a couple field-goal attempts as the clock wound down.

In the team’s other game, East squandered a 10-point first-half lead as La Follette posted an 81-71 victory on Dec. 21.

Malterer, a 6-foot-1 guard who's leading the team in scoring at 21.8 points per game, said he’s eager for a third shot at a victory over La Follette.

“We’ve just got to execute,” he said. “We know we can beat them because we’ve had them on the ropes twice. There’s no other team that I’d rather play to win regionals.

“We know each other, everybody knows everybody, and it’s going to come down to who wants it more."

Malterer and junior forward Habib Alidu-Ball lead a young Purgolders team that starts three underclassmen. Easton, Smith and sophomore guard Camron Henderson all have made impacts.

Easton, a 6-foot-4 guard, averages 18.4 points and a team-leading 5.9 rebounds per game.

Miota said defense and energy will be critical components in Saturday’s regional final.

“We’ve got to match their intensity," he said. "Honestly, we’ve got to play to their effort level. They play really hard."