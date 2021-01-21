Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose plans to open boys basketball competition Friday

Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose will compete in its first athletic event for the 2020-21 school year on Friday.

The Abundant Life/St. Ambrose boys basketball team is scheduled to open Friday at Johnson Creek in the Trailways-South Conference, according to athletic director and boys basketball coach Mike Thies.

The junior varsity team plays at 6 p.m. and the varsity at 7:15 p.m. Friday. Each roster includes 12 players.

The varsity team has a limited schedule, with eight regular-season games scheduled right now. The team also plans to participate in the WIAA postseason, Thies said.

According to the WIAA, Abundant Life/St. Ambrose is in boys basketball Division 5 sectional 4C, which also includes Cambria-Friesland, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian, Fall River, Hustisford and Rio.

The regular-season games are all road contests: at Johnson Creek, Pecatonica, Mount Calvary St. Lawrence Seminary, Argyle, Palmyra-Eagle, Central Wisconsin Christian, Belmont and Williams Bay.

Public Health Madison & Dane County health and gathering orders during the COVID-19 pandemic have led many Dane County schools to seek approval from their respective boards to play sports outside the county.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.