Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose plans to open boys basketball competition Friday

Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose will compete in its first athletic event for the 2020-21 school year on Friday.
The Abundant Life/St. Ambrose boys basketball team is scheduled to open Friday at Johnson Creek in the Trailways-South Conference, according to athletic director and boys basketball coach Mike Thies.
The junior varsity team plays at 6 p.m. and the varsity at 7:15 p.m. Friday. Each roster includes 12 players.
The varsity team has a limited schedule, with eight regular-season games scheduled right now. The team also plans to participate in the WIAA postseason, Thies said.
According to the WIAA, Abundant Life/St. Ambrose is in boys basketball Division 5 sectional 4C, which also includes Cambria-Friesland, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian, Fall River, Hustisford and Rio.
The regular-season games are all road contests: at Johnson Creek, Pecatonica, Mount Calvary St. Lawrence Seminary, Argyle, Palmyra-Eagle, Central Wisconsin Christian, Belmont and Williams Bay.
Public Health Madison & Dane County health and gathering orders during the COVID-19 pandemic have led many Dane County schools to seek approval from their respective boards to play sports outside the county.