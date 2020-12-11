Lodi boys basketball team rallies past New Glarus

LODI — Despite facing an almost game-long deficit, interim coach Ben Leistico and the Lodi boys basketball team continued to show trust in each other Friday night.
Leistico encouraged the players to remain calm, while the Blue Devils assured their coach that they would come back in a non-conference game against New Glarus.
Led by 6-foot-3 senior guard Trey Traeder, Lodi went on a 16-2 run in the final 2 minutes, 43 seconds and rallied for a 67-56 victory.
“Coach told us to go out there and we trusted each other, and we came out on top,” Traeder said. “We’ve been playing together for a long time (several since second grade) and our chemistry is really good together with the senior group. And the juniors definitely stepped up as well and helped us finish it off.
“We upped the pressure a little bit. And Coach was just telling us to stay calm the whole time.”
Leistico is serving as Lodi’s interim coach this season after longtime coach Mitch Hauser decided to opt out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decisive run began with 12 consecutive points, including 10 points by Traeder.
“We did increase the pressure on them and we started making some shots,” Leistico said, adding: “Here are my seniors, saying the whole game, `We are going to go on a run, Coach. We are going to go on a run.’ So, it was just trusting them.”
Traeder scored on a layin — off a possession he created by forcing a turnover in the backcourt — and pulled Lodi (2-0) within 54-53 with 2:43 left. He then came up with a steal and scored on a drive, giving the Blue Devils a one-point lead with 2:20 to play.
After another New Glarus turnover, junior forward Owen Wendt scored on a putback seconds later. Traeder then converted off a drive to the basket and made four free throws — propelling Lodi to a 63-54 lead with 51 seconds left.
Traeder had a game-high 20 points, including 13 in the second half. Junior guard Erik Lincoln scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half. Senior guard Quinn Faust totaled 10 points.
Junior guard Carter Siegenthaler made five 3-pointers and led New Glarus (2-2) with 18 points. Dain Walter, a 6-7 junior center, added 13 points. Senior Mason Martinson had seven points and grabbed eight of his 10 rebounds in the first half.
The Glarner Knights were in control much of the game, leading 29-24 at halftime and 52-44 with 7:31 to play.
“I thought, other than those last three or four minutes tonight, I thought we played exceptional basketball,” New Glarus coach Travis Sysko said. “I was really proud of our defensive effort. I thought we kept their guys in check. … The wheels just kind of came off those last two or three minutes. We looked like a completely different team out there. Lodi turned up the pressure a little bit and they got a lot of energy the last few minutes.”
Leistico has been Hauser’s top assistant. Hauser, listed as an assistant coach, is planning to work behind the scenes as a consultant for the team and wasn’t on the bench.
Leistico served as a head varsity coach for the first time in any sport during Lodi’s 66-59 WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal boys basketball victory over Madison Edgewood in March, 2018, because Hauser was home with a severe case of the flu following a trip to the hospital, where Hauser was given intravenous fluids.
Leistico is a 1998 Waterloo graduate who played basketball and baseball for his father Steve at Waterloo. He’s been coaching since his college days at UW-Platteville.
“We are grateful to be out there playing basketball again,” Leistico said. “I have a great group of seniors. They lead by example. They do the little things.”
Lodi opened its season with a 56-43 home victory over Marshall, racing to a 30-14 halftime lead. Traeder led the Blue Devils with 13 points in that game.
After dropping its opener to Janesville Parker, New Glarus defeated Platteville 74-42 and Richland Center 91-86 in double overtime.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!