Lodi boys basketball team rallies past New Glarus

LODI — Despite facing an almost game-long deficit, interim coach Ben Leistico and the Lodi boys basketball team continued to show trust in each other Friday night.

Leistico encouraged the players to remain calm, while the Blue Devils assured their coach that they would come back in a non-conference game against New Glarus.

Led by 6-foot-3 senior guard Trey Traeder, Lodi went on a 16-2 run in the final 2 minutes, 43 seconds and rallied for a 67-56 victory.

“Coach told us to go out there and we trusted each other, and we came out on top,” Traeder said. “We’ve been playing together for a long time (several since second grade) and our chemistry is really good together with the senior group. And the juniors definitely stepped up as well and helped us finish it off.

“We upped the pressure a little bit. And Coach was just telling us to stay calm the whole time.”

Leistico is serving as Lodi’s interim coach this season after longtime coach Mitch Hauser decided to opt out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decisive run began with 12 consecutive points, including 10 points by Traeder.