Lake Mills boys basketball: Pewaukee's shooting turns lights out on Lake Mills' title hopes

LA CROSSE — When scouting Pewaukee entering Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 state tournament semifinal, Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin couldn’t believe the numbers.

He thought Pewaukee’s shooting percentages, particularly from 3-point range, had to be typos. They reminded him of a video game.

Second-seeded and second-ranked Pewaukee went out Saturday and validated Hicklin’s belief the Pirates were one of the best shooting teams he’s scouted. They shot 55% from 3-point range and scored the final 10 points to pull away for a 65-51 victory over third-seeded and eighth-ranked Lake Mills at the La Crosse Center.

“I would say guarding Pewaukee is like trying to sleep with a blanket that’s not quite big enough,” Hicklin said. “You always have a body part sticking out, and they find it. … It’s just tough to take away everything.”

Pewaukee (26-3) shot 65% from the field (13-for-20) in the second half and tightened its defense, outscoring Lake Mills (23-6) by a 35-20 margin while advancing to the title game against top-seeded and top-ranked Onalaska.