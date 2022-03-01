Jordan Hibner shines on father's old court, leads Monona Grove boys basketball past Portage

PORTAGE — Jordan Hibner’s senior season hasn’t exactly gone according to plan for the Monona Grove boys basketball team.

Entering the year saddled with a knee injury and later sidelined with a pulled hamstring, the team's leading scorer appeared in just 14 regular-season games.

He certainly made up for lost time Tuesday night.

Playing in the same gym his father Chris did, the 6-foot-2 guard scored a game-high 26 points, including 16 in the second half, to help No. 10 Monona Grove upset seventh-seeded Portage 68-55 in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal game. Hibner made four of the Silver Eagles’ 10 3-pointers as they advanced to face second-seeded Oregon in Friday’s regional semifinals.

“It’s so nice. Even in my time off, the team has worked so hard to come through this year. We’ve just gotten better every step of the way, so it’s great to get a team victory,” Hibner said. “When I first saw we were playing, it was pretty cool to see we got to play my dad’s school.”

Hibner was very cool indeed down the stretch, and it was needed by the Silver Eagles (6-19) as they weathered a strong rally by the Warriors. After trailing by as many as 15 in the first half and heading into halftime down 35-24, Portage (11-13) started to heat up after the break.

The Warriors opened the half on a 11-0 run, including 3-pointers by senior Erik Brouette and junior Kyan Reichhoff, to pull within 38-35 with 14 minutes left. The lead shrunk to two at 42-40 on another 3 by Brouette — he finished with a team-high 16, including 13 in the second half — with 12:45 to go, but Portage went cold from there.

The Warriors went over 8 minutes without a field goal, getting just seven free throws in the span. The lulls have been a constant for Portage, according to coach Darrin Berger.

“Sometimes it’s like when you get into those spots, you want to have something you know you can go to, like, ‘We’re going to get the ball into the post,’ or ‘We know we can get this drive,'” he said. “Sometimes we’ve had a hard time getting something at the rim when we need to, and when you’re having multiple dead possessions, you have to get something at the rim. It’s a spot we struggled with all season long and we’ve been going into those lulls because we’re relying on the jump shot sometimes.”

The Silver Eagles took advantage of the dry spell as they extended their lead back to a dozen at 57-45 following a three-point play by sophomore Emmett Toijala with 4:50 to go.

Senior Cooper Roberts finally ended the Warriors’ drought with a jumper on the other end to pull Portage back within 57-47, but he couldn’t finish off the three-point play and the deficit never got back to single digits. Monona Grove answered with a pair of Hibner free throws and it iced things from the charity stripe.

Hibner was 8-for-8 from the free throw line, including 6-for-6 in the second half. It didn’t surprise Monona Grove coach Dan Zweifel one bit.

“That’s what you want. You want your best player to take over in crucial points in the game and the one thing I thought, he was just really savvy out there,” Zweifel said. “A senior guy who understood the way the game was going, and he played at a nice pace tonight and propelled us to victory.”

It was an early barrage from behind the arc that helped get the Silver Eagles off the ground as they buried eight 3s over the opening 18 minutes. Hibner and junior Eddie Rivera sank back-to-back 3s before the latter got a layup to fall as Monona Grove scored the opening 10 points of the game in just over two-and-a-half minutes.

“It really helped that our bench was into the whole first half. It got the momentum for us in the first half, especially when we knocked down those shots to keep the momentum going,” Hibner said.

The lead grew to as many as 15 after a pair of Hibner free throws in the final three minutes put the Silver Eagles up 35-20, and Monona Grove took a 35-24 lead into halftime. Toijala added 15 points for the Silver Eagles, including three 3s, and sophomore Isaiah Erb had 12.

Brouette scored 16 points before fouling out to lead the Warriors, while Roberts (14) and Reichhoff (10) also reached double figures.

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

