Jalen Johnson gains eligibility to play at Glendale Nicolet

Johnson didn’t play a game for IMG Academy. According to WIAA transfer rules, because he didn’t establish eligibility there, his eligibility remained with Nicolet, according to the WisSports.net report.

What caused his status to be in question was his involvement with USA Basketball last summer and any expenses paid by that organization, but his family paid for those costs and he was able to gain eligibility, according to WisSports.net.

Nicolet, ranked sixth in Division 2 in The Associated Press state poll, is 13-3 overall and 10-2 in the North Shore Conference, tied for first with Whitefish Bay.

Junior Kobe Johnson, Jalen’s brother, leads Nicolet in scoring (21.9 points per game). Junior James Graham averages 21.1 points per game.

Jalen Johnson’s return should boost Nicolet’s chances to return to the state tournament and defend its title. Right now, Onalaska is top-ranked in Division 2 in the AP poll, followed in order by Seymour, La Crosse Central, Hortonville and Stoughton.

Jalen and Kobe Johnson had been part of the Sun Prairie program. Jalen Johnson, as a sophomore, helped lead Sun Prairie to its first state appearance, which resulted in a last-second overtime loss to Brookfield East in the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals.