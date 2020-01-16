Isaiah Stewart leads Madison La Follette past Madison East in boys basketball

Madison La Follette boys basketball coach Curtrel Robinson believes senior guard Isaiah Stewart is a unique talent, who contributes in numerous ways for the second-ranked Lancers.
“He’s been kind of overshadowed by Anthony West, Donneil Gray, Troy Reeves and those guys,” Robinson said. “But it is his time now. It is their time now.”
The 6-foot Stewart made four 3-pointers and scored 16 of his game-high 22 points in the first half to lead Big Eight Conference leader La Follette to a 71-61 victory over Madison East in a Big Eight Conference game watched by a boisterous capacity crowd Thursday night at East.
“Our motto is `Every Day Matters,’’’ Stewart said. “We work hard every day, preparing for this. My teammates kept feeding me the ball and I kept letting it go.
“With five seniors, we’ve been through this before and we knew what to do. Last year, we didn’t pull it out (in a 66-64 loss at East). This year was different. We knew what we were doing, stayed the course and got the win.”
The senior-laden Lancers (10-0, 8-0 Big Eight), who started aggressively and led 42-33 at halftime, had to rally from a 55-50 deficit following the Purgolders’ 22-8 surge after halftime.
“I’m very happy,” Robinson said. “This is a special group.”
Senior starter Anthony Washington didn’t play for ninth-ranked East (6-3, 5-2) for undisclosed reasons, said Purgolders athletic director T.J. Rogness, who couldn’t comment further due to school privacy reasons.
“It’s a tough situation,” East coach Matt Miota said. “Our guys knew they’d have to step up and they did for the most part. But empty possessions down the stretch and turnovers down the stretch really hurt.”
Robinson said Stewart made the jump to the varsity as a sophomore and played a key role off the bench that season, prior to taking on a starting assignment the past two years.
“No one saw him doing what he does,” Robinson said. “He just goes hard. He can finish. He can shoot it. He can defend for us. He rebounds for us. He’s a smart player. I thought tonight was his night to show it on the big stage.”
Senior guard Ben Probst had 15 points and seniors Derek Gray and Dakovin Prather added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for La Follette. The Lancers maintained a one-game lead over second-place and sixth-ranked Sun Prairie in league play.
Purgolders senior wing Keonte Jones scored 12 of his team-high 21 in the second half, while 6-5 junior forward Jevan Boyton chipped in 19 points. Jones moved to point guard in the second half and often directed East’s attack during its comeback.
“We just had to play with a little more energy and a little more urgency,” Miota said. “And they did.”
The Lancers overcame the five-point deficit at the 7:18 mark with a 12-2 run, grabbing a 62-57 lead with 2 minutes, 35 seconds left to play.
“We knew there was a lot of game to be played. … We just stayed the course and stayed true to who we are,” Robinson said.
Gray’s inside basket, Probst’s two free throws on a technical-foul call and Stewart’s layup on the break accounted for six unanswered points and a 56-55 lead.
After Boyton’s tip-in with 4:58 remaining, La Follette went on another 6-0 run. Stewart made two free throws, Prather scored on a putback and Stewart made two more foul shots.
Jones’ two free throws rallied East within 62-59 with 2:21 to play, but La Follette closed on a 9-2 run — including making seven of 10 free throws.
“We just fought,” Robinson said. “We kept fighting and we stuck to the game plan — keeping the ball in front of us, taking the charges well enough, bodying up and rebounding. I will tell you what, man, our free throws were crucial tonight.”
Madison La Follette 42 29 — 71
Madison East 33 28 — 61
MADISON LA FOLLETTE — De. Gray 4 3-4 11, Da. Gray 2 2-4 6, Stewart 7 4-5 22, Probst 2 11-12 15, Gibbs 3 0-0 7, Cloud 0 0-0 0, Prather 3 3-6 10, Riak 0 0-0 0, Lashore 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 23-31 71.
MADISON EAST — Jones 5 11-13 21, McKinley 2 0-0 4, Fadele 1 0-0 3, Jackson 1 0-0 2, McIntosh 2 0-0 4, Bauman 1 0-0 3, Boyton 7 4-4 19, Justice 2 1-3 5. Totals 21 16-20 61.
3-point goals — MLF 6 (Stewart 4, Gibbs 1, Prather 1); ME 3 (Fadele 1, Bauman 1, Boyton 1). Total fouls — MLF 17, ME 24. Fouled out — Justice, McKinley. Technical foul — Justice.