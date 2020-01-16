Isaiah Stewart leads Madison La Follette past Madison East in boys basketball

Madison La Follette boys basketball coach Curtrel Robinson believes senior guard Isaiah Stewart is a unique talent, who contributes in numerous ways for the second-ranked Lancers.

“He’s been kind of overshadowed by Anthony West, Donneil Gray, Troy Reeves and those guys,” Robinson said. “But it is his time now. It is their time now.”

The 6-foot Stewart made four 3-pointers and scored 16 of his game-high 22 points in the first half to lead Big Eight Conference leader La Follette to a 71-61 victory over Madison East in a Big Eight Conference game watched by a boisterous capacity crowd Thursday night at East.

“Our motto is `Every Day Matters,’’’ Stewart said. “We work hard every day, preparing for this. My teammates kept feeding me the ball and I kept letting it go.

“With five seniors, we’ve been through this before and we knew what to do. Last year, we didn’t pull it out (in a 66-64 loss at East). This year was different. We knew what we were doing, stayed the course and got the win.”

The senior-laden Lancers (10-0, 8-0 Big Eight), who started aggressively and led 42-33 at halftime, had to rally from a 55-50 deficit following the Purgolders’ 22-8 surge after halftime.