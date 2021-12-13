In meeting between ranked teams, DeForest edges Monroe in boys basketball

DEFOREST — After making 10 3-pointers and scoring 40 points in his previous outing, DeForest senior guard Max Weisbrod figured to be a marked man Monday night.
That proved to be the case, but the 6-foot-4 Weisbrod demonstrated patience while shadowed by Monroe defenders and senior guard Tim Frederickson sparked a balanced attack for the short-handed Norskies.
The 5-10 Frederickson scored a career-high 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds in leading the host Norskies to a 73-64 victory in a Badger Conference boys basketball game between state-ranked teams.
“Players were out, so I had to step up,” Frederickson said. “I wanted to take advantage of my opportunities and attack as much as I could. It feels good. I’m glad I could be a part of it. I hope I can help us win every night.”
Northern Michigan commit Weisbrod, who made four 3-pointers, had 18 points, eight assists and eight rebounds for DeForest (4-0 overall, 4-0 Badger), ranked third in Division 2 in the WisSports.net coaches’ poll. That followed his 40-point outburst last week against Sauk Prairie.
Josh Jansen, a 6-5 senior forward, contributed 12 rebounds and eight points for DeForest. Senior guard Cole Thennes made three 3-pointers for nine points and 6-5 freshman forward Jackson Accuardi also scored nine points.
“They certainly loaded up on (Max), without a doubt,” said DeForest coach Craig Weisbrod, Max’s father. “That’s one of the cool things about Max, he is patient and he just makes the winning play — feeding Josh, James (Hodge), Jackson underneath, and getting the ball to Cole and Timmy and some of those guys. That’s what Monroe was giving us.”
The Norskies were without junior guard Brody Hartig, senior guard Deven Magli and senior forward Nolan Hawk due to injuries, Craig Weisbrod said.
Frederickson scored 11 first-half points in helping the Norskies seize a 39-32 lead.
“He was great,” Weisbrod said about Frederickson. “We really liked that matchup. We thought he’d have a big game. He’s been fantastic for us all year. … He’s doing what a senior should do.”
J.T. Seagreaves, a 6-6 senior forward, led Monroe (4-1, 3-1) with a game-high 25 points, including 14 in the first half. Senior guard Carson Leuzinger had 19 for the Cheesemakers, ranked seventh in Division 2.
Seagreaves, a University of Wisconsin commit for football, said the Cheesemakers definitely will learn from the result.
“They are a good team,” Seagreaves said. “They move the ball well. We have to clean up some things on defense. I think our offense played all right. … Defensively, we have to get in gaps more and we have to make sure we get our assignments and match up better.”
After not taking a shot in the first 9 minutes, 18 seconds of the first half, Weisbrod made three consecutive 3-pointers during a 9-2 run that turned an 18-17 deficit into a 26-20 lead.
The Cheesemakers rallied on a 3-point shot by James Seagreaves (who’s J.T. Seagreaves’ younger brother) and a basket by J.T. Seagreaves.
Another inside basket by J.T. Seagreaves brought Monroe within 30-27. But the Norskies than scored nine unanswered points and grabbed a 39-27 lead with 2:50 left in the first half.
The Norskies began the second half with an 11-2 run and built a 50-34 advantage.
“It’s a really good win,” Craig Weisbrod said. “I thought it was a really high-level-played game for this early. Two really good teams. J.T. and Carson are big AAU buddies with Max. They showed what good players they are.”
With the exception of Badger Challenge games, all regular-season games, including crossover games, between Badger opponents count in the conference standings, Weisbrod said. Monroe plays in the Badger West and DeForest in the Badger East.
DeForest advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals last season. Max Weisbrod scored 20 points, but DeForest dropped a 63-42 decision to Kimberly in the semifinals.
Monroe fell to Lake Mills 56-55 in a Division 2 sectional final last season.
This season, DeForest and Monroe are in the same Division 2 Oregon sectional for postseason.
