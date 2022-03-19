How the Division 1 showdown between Brookfield Central, Menomonee Falls came down to the final shot

Beforehand, Menomonee Falls boys basketball coach Jason Hallenbeck described Seth Trimble as an unbelievable basketball player and person who has an impact on every aspect of a game.

North Carolina commit Trimble, a 6-foot-3 senior guard for the Phoenix, is an explosive, highlight-reel athlete on the offensive end and arguably the best defensive player in the state in Hallenbeck’s estimation.

That made Trimble the perfect candidate to take the last shot for second-seeded Menomonee Falls in its WIAA Division 1 state tournament semifinal against third-seeded Brookfield Central on Friday night at the Kohl Center.

And with 3.8 seconds remaining and Brookfield Central leading by a single point, Lancers coach Dan Wandrey thought similarly – Trimble or maybe Menomonee Falls senior forward Steven Clay would get the shot.

Trimble took the inbounds pass and raced up court, weaving through defenders, including Lancers senior guard Andrew Rohde.

Trimble released a running shot from the top of the key.

The ball circled around the entire rim – and came out as time expired.

Phoenix players fell to the floor in disbelief. Lancers’ players ran all over the floor, gathering and jumping up and down at one end of the court near Brookfield Central’s student section.

The game was over and Brookfield Central had secured a 51-50 come-from-behind victory that sent the Lancers (24-5) into Saturday night’s Division 1 state championship game against top-seeded Neenah.

“The shot felt great, the shot felt great,” Trimble said his voice trailing off. “I mean you miss shots. Players miss shots. We got downhill. We got the look that we wanted. It went in the rim and went out.”

Rohde had a good look at it.

“As that shot went up, my life flashed before my eyes,” Rohde said. “It just happened to roll out.”

Wandrey said: “I thought it was going in and then it spun out. So, I probably stopped breathing for a minute or two – not a minute, but a couple seconds.”

The Lancers overcame a 50-40 deficit with 3 minutes, 43 seconds left to play, outscoring their Greater Metro Conference rival 11-0 down the stretch.

Senior forward Bennett Murray made two free throws with 3.8 seconds remaining, giving Brookfield Central the 51-50 lead.

Murray said he knew “these are, by far, the biggest free throws of my life coming up. So, I just took a deep breath, took my time, and trusted myself.”

Junior guard Drew Edmond’s 3-point shot pulled the Lancers within 50-47 with 35 seconds to play.

Then Murray, off an assist from Rohde, scored inside to bring Brookfield Central within 50-49 with 17 seconds remaining.

Trimble missed the front end of a one-and-one free-throw situation with 14.4 seconds left and Brookfield Central gained the possession, which wound up with Murray being fouled.

St. Thomas commit Rohde, a 6-7 guard, led Brookfield Central with 21 points and also grabbed eight rebounds. His two baskets started the decisive run at the end the game.

The 6-5 Clay, who had game-high totals of 22 points, nine rebounds and five steals, scored inside for Menomonee Falls (25-4) at the 3:43 mark.

But the Phoenix never scored again – missing the front end of three one-and-one free-throw situations, including two times by Trimble.

“I guess I didn’t have my groove in the second half,” said Trimble, adding that Menomonee Falls needed those free throws.

“I’m extremely proud of this group,” Hallenbeck said. “How they played. The desire, the effort. We saw that all season long and I think it carried over to the playoffs and carried over here tonight. I think in those last couple minutes it just felt like we had 10 out of 10 things go wrong.

"Sometimes, everything in life doesn’t go the way you want it. I still feel very strongly and am extremely proud of this basketball team. They made history in Menomonee Falls and they never will be forgotten. It’s a tough pill to swallow, but it definitely doesn’t change the pride I have in this team.”

Trimble, saddled with foul trouble, wound up with 11 points – five in the first 2:11 – and eight rebounds for Menomonee Falls, making its state tournament debut.

Trimble picked up his third foul with 5:45 left in the first half and his fourth foul on a charge with 9:14 to play.

He said the foul trouble affected how aggressive he could be.

“It definitely caused us to alter how we play,” said Trimble, who normally defends the opposing team’s top scorer but had to switch off Rohde due to the foul difficulty.

Brookfield Central, ranked seventh in Division 1 in both the WisSports.net coaches’ poll and the final Associated Press regular-season poll, defeated Menomonee Falls for the second time in three meetings this season.

Menomonee Falls, ranked third in the WisSports.net poll and fourth in the AP poll, was the Greater Metro champion, while Brookfield Central was runner-up.

“If you are a high school basketball fan, I think that was about as great of a game as you could ask for,” Wandrey said. “It probably wasn’t always super well-played. But it’s two teams that have played each other a lot of times and know each other well, and both teams fighting for every inch, every loose ball.”

Trimble, who’s the younger brother of former Menomonee Falls and North Carolina athlete J.P. Tokoto, entered Friday’s game averaging 26.8 points and 7.4 rebounds, while Clay was averaging 19.2 points and 7.5 rebounds. Rohde entered averaging 28.5 points and 8.1 rebounds.

The Phoenix led almost the entire first half after grabbing a 9-1 lead. Menomonee Falls led 20-13 before the Lancers stormed back.

Rohde, who had 11 points in the first half, made a 3-pointer from the left corner and teammate Jack Daugherty followed with a basket, which gave the Lancers a 23-22 lead.

But the Phoenix responded. Clay scored the last two baskets in a 6-0 run, permitting Menomonee Falls to take a 28-23 lead at halftime.

Clay, who is receiving NCAA Division I offers, had 10 points in the first half, while Trimble added nine. Trimble remained in the game after picking up his third foul with 5:45 left in the first half.

Brookfield Central advances to play top-seeded and top-ranked Neenah (28-1) in the Division 1 state championship game at 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

Neenah withstood a late comeback bid by fourth-seeded Racine Case (22-7) and secured a 60-52 victory in Friday night’s first semifinal.

Senior J.J. Paider had game-high totals of 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Rockets. Racine Case senior guard Terryon Brumby scored 14 points and had a game-high six steals.

Brookfield Central won the 2019 state title, defeating Sun Prairie in the Division 1 championship game.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.