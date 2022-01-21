How state-ranked Middleton held off Madison East in Big Eight boys basketball

Bavery said his staff suggested going to the cross action, including with a twist, down the stretch. He said that led to the basket by Hurley and Raffel’s 3.

“It’s just a simple action, but you have to be disciplined," Bavery said, adding: "I basically said, `We are going to get a layup for Gavyn or we are going to get a wide-open 3 for `Raf’ or whoever is in the game.’

“To get those back-to-back possessions, five points out of those two possessions in a tight game like that, credit to our assistant coaches for putting that in my ear, because we hadn’t run it much yet during the game and for our guys for being disciplined enough. It’s one thing to have the discipline, it’s being able to execute. Those are the kind of games you want to be in.”

East went on a 9-0 run early in the second half, taking a 32-31 lead on Malterer’s putback.

“We got after them a bit at halftime, just to be a little more physical on defense,” Miota said. “And we did. But haven’t put two halves of basketball together this season. It’s tough, but we fought back. We were right there.”