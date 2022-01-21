How state-ranked Middleton held off Madison East in Big Eight boys basketball

The Middleton coaching staff called for cross action with multiple ball reversals, seeking an inside look or an open 3-point attempt for senior guard Logan Raffel.
The play worked to perfection, resulting in the 5-foot-11 Raffel draining a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 2 minutes, 40 seconds remaining.
That provided a four-point lead, which carried the Cardinals to a 56-50 victory over host Madison East in a Big Eight Conference boys basketball game Friday night.
“We set it up as a flow in our offense,” Raffel said. “Coach (Kevin Bavery) was telling us in the huddle, `We’ve got to run it a couple times and swing it back and forth, and we’ll find an easy one down low or we’ll find Raf — he was talking about me — open.’ And it was a dagger in their hearts.”
Gavyn Hurley, a 6-5 junior who led Middleton with 15 points, made four free throws in the final 20.1 seconds to secure the victory after East senior guard Massi Malterer’s 14-foot jumper pulled the Purgolders within 52-50 with 53 seconds remaining.
Middleton (10-3 overall, 9-1 Big Eight) gained sole possession of first place in the league after Madison La Follette lost to Sun Prairie on Friday night. Middleton is ranked seventh in Division 1 in the WisSports.net coaches poll and ninth in The Associated Press poll.
Raffel made four 3-pointers and scored 12 points, including nine in the first half when the Cardinals led 29-21 at halftime. Middleton senior Nick Meinholz had11 points, including eight in the second half.
“I usually take what I can get,” Raffel said about making four 3-pointers. “I had a lot of open looks. My shot was feeling good all week. So I thought I’d pull it. It felt good, so I kept shooting it.”
Clevon Easton Jr., a 6-4 freshman guard, had a game-high 25 points for the Purgolders (8-4, 6-3). Malterer, who entered averaging 25.2 points per game, had 17 points. Easton Jr. had 16 first-half points and Malterer five, combining for all East’s points in the first 18 minutes.
“(Easton Jr.) kept us in the game singlehandedly,” East coach Matt Miota said.
Senior Mike Roach, off an assist from 6-6 junior Kaden Fosdick, scored inside to give Middleton a 47-45 lead with 4:22 remaining. Then Hurley, off an assist from Roach, scored underneath, boosting the Cardinals’ lead to 49-45 with 3:27 left. Malterer rallied East within 49-48 with a 3-pointer from the left wing with 3:05 to play, before Raffel’s 3-pointer gave Middleton the 52-48 lead.
“That was a big shot,” Miota said about Raffel's 3-pointer. “We just didn’t execute. We knew it was coming.”
Bavery said his staff suggested going to the cross action, including with a twist, down the stretch. He said that led to the basket by Hurley and Raffel’s 3.
“It’s just a simple action, but you have to be disciplined," Bavery said, adding: "I basically said, `We are going to get a layup for Gavyn or we are going to get a wide-open 3 for `Raf’ or whoever is in the game.’
“To get those back-to-back possessions, five points out of those two possessions in a tight game like that, credit to our assistant coaches for putting that in my ear, because we hadn’t run it much yet during the game and for our guys for being disciplined enough. It’s one thing to have the discipline, it’s being able to execute. Those are the kind of games you want to be in.”
East went on a 9-0 run early in the second half, taking a 32-31 lead on Malterer’s putback.
“We got after them a bit at halftime, just to be a little more physical on defense,” Miota said. “And we did. But haven’t put two halves of basketball together this season. It’s tough, but we fought back. We were right there.”
Middleton came off a 60-53 victory over La Follette last Saturday, then opened a 12-2 lead against East.
“It’s like a statement to us,” Raffel said about the victory over East. “We had a tough loss to Sun Prairie that kind of set us back, but then bouncing back beating the top-ranked team in the Big Eight at the time, La Follette, was huge for us, and then winning here.”
It was Middleton's second victory over East this season.
