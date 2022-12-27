How state-ranked La Follette boys basketball put the clamps on rival Madison East

First-year Madison La Follette boys basketball coach Torrance Holmes didn’t want to make major changes to a team coming off a Big Eight Conference championship last season.

A few tweaks here and there seemed appropriate while maintaining a relentless defensive mindset and balanced offensive approach.

La Follette demonstrated both qualities during a 66-53 victory over host Madison East in a Big Eight game Tuesday.

Junior forward Quinton Lomack scored 11 of his game-high 16 points in the second half for the Lancers (4-1 overall, 4-1 Big Eight), who are ranked 10th in Division 1 in the WisSports.net coaches’ poll.

Senior guard Arhman Lewis scored 13 points, while senior guard Mason Kleinsmith had all 12 of his points in the first half when La Follette raced to a 39-21 lead.

“I thought we’ve been playing great, especially in this game,” said Lewis, an NCAA Division II Augustana (South Dakota) commit. “We came out defensively locked in as a team. When we play as a team, nobody can beat us.”

The victory moved La Follette into second place in the league standings, one game behind leader and third-ranked Middleton.

Holmes replaced Curtrel Robinson as the Lancers’ coach. Robinson became the Verona boys basketball coach.

“We changed very little,” Holmes said, noting replacing graduated seniors was a primary task. “A lot of things are the same. Curtrel and I have similar coaching styles, so it wasn’t too hard of a transition. … My imprint on this are the little things we do in practice to get better each and every day. Other than that, we are still looking to go ahead and win that (conference) championship this year.”

Holmes, a 2006 La Follette graduate, had been a coach in the basketball program for the past four years, most recently as junior varsity head coach.

“He already knew how we’ve been,” Lewis said. “He was with us last year. So, he has brought the culture right along. Not a lot changed besides the seniors we lost last year. We still have that championship mentality.”

Greg Smith Jr., a 6-foot-5 junior forward, and 6-7 senior forward Habib Alidu-Ball led Madison East (3-3, 3-2) with eight points apiece. Senior guard Wesley Atchinson-Rogers contributed seven points, all in the second half.

The Lancers used a 12-0 run to seize a 17-6 lead with 10 minutes, 45 seconds left in the first half and really weren’t in any danger after that.

“I think their intensity picked up a little bit, their energy level picked up a little bit,” Purgolders coach Matt Miota said about the Lancers. “We talked about that. Fifty-fifty balls. O-boards (offensive rebounds) really hurt us in the first half. We couldn’t piece possessions together defensively.”

Lewis began the 12-0 outburst with a 3-point basket, while Lomack had five points and Kleinsmith the other four.

“We try to start off as a team, getting everybody involved,” Lewis said. “We try to get everybody moving and active, so we can play Lancer basketball.”

Miota said the Purgolders still are trying to find combinations and set their rotation.

Smith Jr., Alidu-Ball and junior point guard Camron Henderson are the three Purgolders players with varsity experience who are currently playing, Miota said. Sophomore guard Clevon Easton Jr., who was a first-team all-conference selection last season, is on the roster and is expected to be eligible in January, Miota said.

“That’s also part of our learning curve — what it takes physically to compete in this conference,” Miota said.

The Lancers, whose only defeat this season is to Madison Memorial, entered Tuesday’s game with five players averaging double figures in scoring — Lewis (23.3), Lomack (15.2), Kleinsmith (15.2), freshman Thian Riak (14.0) and senior Reak Riak (13.3).

“We wanted to come out and play relentless defense,” Holmes said. “I felt that carried us throughout the game. We played tremendous defense throughout the game and we rebounded the ball.”

Holmes said he tries to use much of his roster, which he did again Tuesday.

“We’ve got a next-man-up mentality,” Holmes said.

La Follette had been scheduled to play Middleton last Thursday after the original date was postponed, but inclement weather forced another postponement.

“They are No. 3 in the state,” Lewis said. “We want the best competition, so we can test ourselves.”

