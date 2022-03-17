How Roncalli's comeback dashed the Marshall boys basketball team's state title hopes

After a 10-year wait, the Marshall boys basketball team returned to the WIAA state tournament with high hopes.

And the Cardinals were making the most of their opportunity against Manitowoc Roncalli on Thursday night in a WIAA Division 4 state semifinal at the Kohl Center.

But then the final eight minutes occurred.

Second-seeded Roncalli went on a 19-2 run in that fateful stretch, including scoring the game’s final 14 points in the final four minutes to complete a 50-43 come-from-behind victory over third-seeded Marshall, appearing at state for the first time since 2012.

“I’m, obviously, extremely proud of our kids,” Marshall coach Dan Denniston said. “We battled and we fought and we fought. We were in control of the game until the last five minutes. We had a couple turnovers that went the other way for easy layups. And for some reason the Good Lord didn’t want that basketball to go in the last five minutes.

“I can’t be more proud of these kids. These nine seniors are special to me. It’s a hard game because I felt we had control of it and kind of let it slip away. So, it’s disappointing, but I couldn’t be more proud of my team.”

Guard Craig Ward, one of the seniors, led Marshall (22-7) with 14 points and eight rebounds.

“They had quick defenders and they did a really good job switching off, denying ball, getting steals,” Ward said. “I think they really amped it up when we got the lead. They did a really good job.”

Marshall senior guard Cole Denniston, Dan Denniston’s son, made three 3-pointers and added 11 points. Reid Truschinski -- a 6-foot-5 senior who was battling illness, according to Dan Denniston -- contributed 10 points for the Cardinals.

Roncalli’s Luke Pautz, a 6-4 senior forward, had game-high totals of 20 points, 14 rebounds and four assists (matching junior guard Brayden Yanda for the assists lead).

Roncalli (25-3), fourth-ranked in Division 4 in the WisSports.net coaches’ poll and sixth-ranked in the final Associated Press regular-season poll, advances to play top-seeded Milwaukee Academy of Science in the Division 4 championship game at about 1 p.m. Saturday.

Truschinski’s basket gave Marshall a 41-31 lead with 7 minutes, 36 seconds remaining. The Jets cut their deficit to five points on junior guard Brayden Yanda’s basket and senior forward Reece Stangel’s 3-point shot from out front.

The Cardinals still had a 43-36 lead after freshman guard Kenyon Miggins scored off a drive with 4:13 to play.

But Marshall never scored again.

Yanda made a 3-pointer from the left corner, bringing Roncalli within 43-39.

Pautz scored on a layup off a turnover with 2:46 left, then senior guard Ryan Fischer gave Roncalli the lead at 44-43 with a 3-pointer from the right corner with 2:08 to play.

Pautz scored underneath, giving the Jets a 46-43 lead with 51.6 seconds remaining. Fischer, off an assist from Pautz, scored on a fast break with 17 seconds remaining and Pautz made two free throws with 5.2 seconds to play.

“It’s seven minutes you’re never going to get back in your life,” Pautz said. “So, it’s either now or never. So, we gave it all out at the end there.”

Pautz entered averaging 25.1 points per game. He was 7-for-21 from the field.

“I don’t feel like anything he got was easy,” Dan Denniston said. “Everything he got he had to work his butt off for. Our game plan kind of going into the game was to make him work, make him earn everything that he got, and I feel like he did except for a layup or two late in the game.

"We were trying to make someone else beat us.”

Roncalli outscored Marshall 31-17 in the second half when Denniston thought the Cardinals wore down. The Jets wound up scoring 23 points off turnovers (Marshall finished with 14 turnovers).

“With the style of defense that we play, we know at times it can be hard for the opposing team to score,” Roncalli coach Joe Garceau said. “So, you never feel like you are completely out of it. I think these guys just thought, 'Hey, it’s now or never so I’ve got to shoot it with confidence,’ and thankfully they did.”

Marshall led 26-19 at halftime, with Ward and Cole Denniston scoring eight points apiece. Pautz had 11 points and six boards in the first half.

The Cardinals used a 9-0 run to grab a 19-11 first-half lead.

Denniston began the flurry with a 15-foot jumper, then made a 3-point shot from the left wing with 9:24 left. Truschinski scored underneath and Michael Lutz converted on a backdoor play, giving Marshall the 19-11 lead with 7:34 remaining.

The Jets chipped away, rallying within 21-19. Pautz converted a three-point play and scored inside for the final five points in the 8-2 run.

But Marshall responded.

Ward made a 3-point shot from the left wing, boosting the Cardinals’ lead to 24-19 with 1:59 left before halftime. Ward then was fouled on a 3-point attempt with eighth-tenths of a second left. He made two of the three foul shots, extending Marshall’s lead to 26-19 at the break.

Ward opened the second half with baskets and Marshall led 30-19 with 16:08 remaining to play.

After the Jets rallied within five, Denniston made a 3-pointer from the left corner – giving the Cardinals a 33-25 lead with 11:55 to play. Ward then scored on the break after a Jets’ turnover and the Marshall advantage grew to 10 (35-25).

“I’ve had a special opportunity to be able to coach them all the way through, other than their freshman year in high school,” Dan Denniston said. “They have given me so much to my life and my family’s life. These will be the things I remember the rest of my life. They are special kids. I told them that I realize our basketball time together is done but I am always going to be here for them the rest of their lives, no matter what. … I’ve been blessed to be part of their basketball journey.”

Milwaukee Academy of Science, top-ranked in Division 4 in the WisSports.net coaches’ poll and second-ranked in the AP poll, defeated fourth-seeded Cameron 86-59 in the other Division 4 semifinal Thursday night.

Sophomore guard Nacir Beamon led the Novas (23-5) with 17 points, while 6-6 freshman Davion Hannah added 14 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots. Sophomore guard Tyson Lucas had a game-high 23 points for Cameron (19-8).

