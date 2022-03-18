How Randolph boys basketball's Sam Grieger made it 'look easy' while setting scoring record at state

MADISON — Randolph senior Sam Grieger had a normal day at the office Friday morning.

The 6-foot-4 guard rolled into the Kohl Center along with the Rockets and put on a show for the fans watching them face off against Gibraltar in the Division 5 semifinals at the WIAA boys basketball state tournament.

Grieger missed his first three shots of the game but then proceeded to finish the morning draining 16 of 23 field goals, including a pair of triples, on his way to 41 points to lead the top-seeded Rockets to a 61-28 victory over the fourth-seeded Vikings.

In doing so, Grieger broke Sam Dekker’s single-game point total of 40 points from 2012 when he led Sheboygan Lutheran to the championship. Grieger's 16 field goals also tied Dekker’s single-game field goals total from 2012.

“To be honest, somebody mentioned it there in the postgame that he had the record and I had no clue he was even close,” Randolph coach Tyler Fischer said. “This is an average night for us with Sam."

“We see this every day in practice," Fischer added, "so we’re really not surprised.”

Grieger also added seven rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a pair of steals to his record-setting day.

“Obviously, I missed my first three shots and coach is always telling me, ‘Keep shooting, keep going, keep attacking,’” Grieger said. “Yeah, breaking Sam Dekker’s record, I watched him growing up. I watched him go to the National Championship. Obviously, I looked up to him as a kid and it’s pretty cool.”

However, a nice complement for Grieger was classmate Travis Alvin, who put up 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals. He scored the Rockets first four points of the game.

Before making his first shot of the morning, Grieger chipped in with a defensive rebound, an offensive rebound and a blocked shot.

Grieger’s first bucket was when he got his own rebound for a putback at 3 minutes, 40 seconds into the game to put Randolph (27-2) on top 6-2.

Then things started cooking for the calm and collected Grieger. He made 10 of his 12 shots during the first half.

“Obviously, I was in some sort of zone, but I just kept shooting,” he said. “Coach gives me all the confidence and all my teammates keep telling me to keep shooting. I just listen to them.”

Junior Will Friedenfels got a bucket in the paint to keep Gibraltar (19-11) within range at 13-10 with 10:12 remaining before halftime.

After Alvin got a second-chance opportunity to fall to raise the lead to 15-10 at 9:47, Grieger scored the Rockets’ next nine points to start a 21-0 run in the final 10 minutes of the first half to go into halftime with a 34-10 lead.

Grieger finished the half with 23 points, and Alvin put up nine points. The only time someone not named Grieger or Alvin scored in the first half was senior Ben Nieman.

Alvin stole the ball and found Nieman for a layup to make it 26-10 with 3:02 remaining.

Grieger scored 11 points to put his total at 34 points before he was substituted out for sophomore Jake Dykstra with 9:49 to go. Fischer brought Grieger back in with 7:25 left and he proceeded to score the seven points he needed.

The record-breaking shot was at 5:27 left when he got a floater in front of his bench to go up 59-22.

“It’s part of the game,” Gibraltar coach Justin Burress said. “You’re looking at the situation and at times you’re scratching your head. I would’ve done the same thing. … If (Sam Lindenberg) would’ve went off, I would’ve left him in too.”

Grieger played 28:57 out of the 36 minutes.

“Our biggest thing was get him some rest for (Saturday),” Fischer said. “We have a good front court and Sam is the focal point of that with bringing up the ball. When they’re pressing, our biggest focus was give him a break for a few minutes and then we had a media timeout coming and after that get him back in.”

As for the Vikings, Grieger outscored them by himself. Their leading scorer was senior Trevor Ash with six points while both sophomore Braden Sitte and senior Sam Lindenberg put up five points apiece.

The Vikings had a considerable size advantage over the Rockets. Ash is a 7-footer while Friedenfels is 6-7. Friedenfels finished with eight rebounds and Ash had four.

But all that height didn’t stop the Rockets from outrebounding the Vikings 42-27 as well as outscoring them in the paint, 34-20. The Rockets also outscored the Vikings 10-5 on second-chance points.

The Rockets shined overall, but it was Grieger's flame that burned brightest.

“It’s one of the biggest games I’ve ever played in,” Grieger said.

Even Burress was impressed with the way Grieger played against the Vikings.

“I was as impressed as everybody else that Grieger was able to go off,” he said. “We had three different guys defending him.

"He was making it look easy.”

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

