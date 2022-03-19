How Neenah added to its rich boys basketball tradition with another WIAA state title

Neenah is a program with a storied tradition in the history of Wisconsin high school boys basketball.

The Rockets added another memorable chapter to their basketball history this weekend after qualifying for their WIAA membership-leading 28th state tournament appearance.

The top-seeded Rockets then won their fourth state championship and first in 44 years, defeating third-seeded Brookfield Central 64-52 in the WIAA Division 1 state championship Saturday night at the Kohl Center.

Neenah (29-1), which led almost the entire game, had four players score in double figures.

Merrimack commit Chevalier Emery Jr., a 6-foot senior guard, led the way with 19 points and five assists. J.J. Paider, a 6-7 senior forward, had 14 points and a game-high 18 rebounds.

Senior forward Carter Thomas added 15 points and sophomore guard Brady Corso contributed 10 points and four assists.

Neenah coach Lee Rabas said all the past Rockets’ teams and coaches laid the groundwork for this championship and “are all a part of this.”

“It means the world,” Emery Jr. said. “This is all surreal. It’s a kid’s dream, winning a state championship, especially in your senior year, last ever game (in high school). … It means the world to me to go out on top.”

University of St. Thomas commit Andrew Rohde, a 6-7 senior guard, led all scorers with 34 points and also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds for Brookfield Central (24-6).

“Obviously, a very difficult game for us,” Lancers coach Dan Wandrey said. “Neenah deserves an incredible amount of credit – a really solid basketball team.”

Rohde made four 3-pointers and was 13-for-27 overall from the floor. The rest of the team scored 18 points and was 7-for-19 from the field.

“We wanted to make him earn every basket and we didn’t want the others to get theirs,” Rabas said.

“The things that we had been doing through this last month or six weeks of the season, where maybe Andrew’s scoring had come down a little bit and the guys around him had picked up their scoring, that kind of went away today,” Wandrey said. “It wasn’t for a lack of trying or anything like that. We got some good shots that didn’t go in. I’m really, really proud of our guys. It was an unbelievable season.”

Neenah’s most recent title came in 1978. The Rockets also won titles in 1930 and 1975.

Neenah’s last trip to state was in 2019 when the Rockets lost to Brookfield Central 61-47 in the state semifinals. Brookfield Central went on to the win the state championship that year, defeating Sun Prairie in the title game.

Neenah was ranked No. 1 in Division 1 in both the WisSports.net coaches’ poll and the final Associated Press regular-season poll.

“They are just all really smart,” Wandrey said about the Rockets. “They have played together. They read each other really well. They play off each other really, really well. Then they have some dudes. Emery is really tough to handle. He got into the paint against us almost at will. J.J. had his way with us around the basket.”

Brookfield Central was ranked seventh in Division 1 in both the WisSports.net coaches’ poll and the final Associated Press regular-season poll.

“I’m honored to be here,” Rohde said. “Nobody expected us to make it this far. I think that’s an accomplishment in itself. I think we proved a lot of people wrong this year.”

Emery Jr. and Thomas scored 10 points apiece and Paider had eight points and nine rebounds in the first half, propelling the Rockets to a 31-22 halftime lead.

“It’s not really a surprise to anyone of us in the program,” Rabas said about Paider's overall performance. “We knew he was certainly capable.”

Brookfield Central only had two players score in the first half.

Rohde made four 3-point shots and scored 18 of the Lancers’ 22 points, with 6-7 sophomore forward Jack Daugherty adding the other four points. Rohde was 7-for-13 from the field, while the rest of the Lancers were 2-for-10 in the first half.

“What Andrew did this year was just unmatched,” Wandrey said. “To score and rebound and assist and defend and impact the game the way he did, it’s one of the best seasons that I’ve ever seen. And while he’s doing it, he’s a great kid.”

The Lancers closed within 38-33 on Rohde’s basket off a drive with 12 minutes, 48 seconds remaining.

The Rockets, leading 43-37, then pulled away with a 10-0 run. Corso’s 3-point shot gave Neenah a 46-37 lead. Thomas’ 3-pointer from the left corner made it 51-37 with 5:39 to play.

“Our guys went out and executed our game plan, and battled the entire game,” Rabas said. “Every time they made a run at us, we answered it in the second half.”

Brookfield Central advanced with a dramatic 51-50 victory over Menomonee Falls in a semifinal on Friday night. Rohde had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Lancers in that game.

Neenah topped Racine Case 60-52 in the other semifinal, led by Paider’s 17 points and 14 rebounds. Emery Jr. totaled 16 points, seven assists and three steals and Corso contributed 14 points.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.