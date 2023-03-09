OREGON — For the first time since 2014, the McFarland boys basketball team is headed to a sectional final.

Deven Kulp and Aidan Chislom scored 22 points apiece during a 74-66 victory over Stoughton in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal in front of a raucous crowd Thursday night at Oregon High School.

“Our kids worked so hard in this game and weathered some storms,” said McFarland coach Jeff Meinholdt, whose team improved to 23-3. “We’re proud of them, but we’re not done yet. It’s on to Saturday to see what we can do there.”

McFarland next plays No. 2 Whitnall on Saturday. Whitnall knocked off No. 1 Westosha Central 62-52 on Thursday night.

“It feels amazing going to the sectional final, we’ve been talking about how far we can go during our senior year, and it’s a dream to make it to the Kohl Center,” said Kulp, one of the team’s seven seniors.

All about the 3s

This game was dictated by who could constantly make 3-pointers. Kulp made five for the Spartans, who got open looks from long range thanks to Chislom attacking the rim. Kulp was the recipient of several kick-out passes from Chislom.

“Making 3s is my game and that’s what I work on every day,” Kulp said.

Chislom made four 3s, more than he’s made in his last 10 games. Both teams made 11 3-pointers.

“With the type of offense that we run it’s a lot of attacking the paint, with shooters waiting on the outside,” Meinholdt said. “Anytime we can knock down those shots when defenses are collapsing that’s a good thing for us.”

Game of runs

McFarland started the game with 9-0 run, forcing Stoughton (19-7) to call an early timeout. The Vikings responded by switching their defense to a full-court trap, which led to a run of their own.

That was when junior Kaden Meinholdt stepped up and took control of the game for McFarland. At 5-foot-7, Meinholdt was the smallest player on the court, but he came up big, making two consecutive 3-pointers to give McFarland a 10-point lead late in first half.

“I drew on the whiteboard peak and valleys, then I drew a straight line and said we have to be the straight line,” Meinholdt said. “We have to just stay even-keeled through everything ‘cause in these type of games it goes back and forth.”

Having cut the deficit to three by halftime, the Vikings carried that momentum into the second half. Four second-half 3s from Sawyer Schipper helped Stoughton take its first lead of the game. Schipper led the Vikings with 20 points.

McFarland regain the lead with a 9-0 run and never trailed again.

Down 52-46, Stoughton picked the worst time to go cold. The Vikings went scoreless for six minutes and saw McFarland build another double-digit lead.

“I thought we could’ve gotten the ball inside more,” Stoughton coach Nolan Weber said. “We had an advantage in the post and our guys have a tendency to depend on the perimeter shots even when things are going good in the post.”

McFarland put the outcome to rest by hitting free throws down the stretch. Stoughton was denied its first appearance in the sectional final since the 2012-13 season.

“We achieved beyond what I thought we could, so in some ways it’s good as much as it hurts right now to lose this game,” Weber said.

