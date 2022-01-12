How Max Weisbrod, Andrew Keller led DeForest boys basketball to win over rival Waunakee

DEFOREST — Senior Max Weisbrod made a difference when it counted most in helping DeForest pull into a first-place tie in the Badger East Conference.
Weisbrod scored 10 of his team-high 19 points in the second half — all from the free throw line — to lift DeForest to a 65-63 win against Waunakee on Tuesday night.
Weisbrod, a Northern Michigan recruit, had a game-high 12 rebounds.
Senior Andrew Keller, an Iowa State football recruit, scored a game-high 20 points for Waunakee.
The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for Warriors.
DeForest bolted to a 12-0 lead, with Josh Jansen and Alex Van Ooyen contributing 3-pointers.
Waunakee coach Dana MacKenzie said the sluggish start was too much for the Warriors to overcome.
“They outplayed us on both ends from the tip,” MacKenzie said. “We could never erase that 12-0 deficit.
“Max is too good of a player and he made plays, and got his teammates involved.”
Waunakee didn’t score a basket until senior Joey Fuhremann drilled a 3-pointer from the left wing at 13 minutes, 58 seconds of the first half, as DeForest held a 12-3 lead.
Van Ooyen, a junior, scored 12 first-half points as DeForest took a 42-30 lead into the break. He finished with 14 points.
The Norskies (5-1, 9-3 Badger East), who are ranked ninth in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 2 poll, allowed the Warriors (11-3, 6-1) within striking distance in the second half.
Senior Aidan Driscoll drained back-to-back 3-pointers to pull Waunakee within at 46-44 with 11:52 to go.
Driscoll and Fuhremann finished with 11 points each.
Fuhremann scored on a putback with 1:58 left to put Waunakee within reach at 59-56.
Van Ooyen made a crucial layup for DeForest with 27.7 seconds left, and Weisbrod went into attack mode.
Weisbrod scored four free throws with less than 28 seconds to go.
DeForest coach Craig Weisbrod said he was thrilled that the Norskies were able to win their rivalry game with Waunakee. The team suffered its only Badger East loss last week to Watertown.
The coach also was happy with how Max Weisbrod distributed the ball and handled pressure.
“This is a big win for us,” Weisbrod said. “I was pleased with how our guys rebounded and how physical they were. We attacked in the first half and played with no fear.”