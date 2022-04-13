How 'making the right play' fueled DeForest's Max Weisbrod this past boys basketball season

The ending was not what DeForest senior point guard Max Weisbrod envisioned.

The finality of the moment was hard to take. The feeling of disappointment lingered for the next week after the 74-71 loss to Oregon in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal.

But once Weisbrod considered everything, he embraced the journey he and his teammates traveled during the 2021-22 boys basketball season.

“Obviously, it wasn’t the ending we wanted,” he said. “We wanted to get to the Kohl Center, but it didn’t end like that. We won a lot of games and our team got better all year long. … And we won the conference championship for the first time.”

The season also provided special meaning and inspiration for him, knowing it was the final year his father, Craig Weisbrod, planned to coach the DeForest team.

“I knew it was his last year for a while,” Max said. “I just wanted to go out and enjoy it. He enjoyed it, too.”

And Craig enjoyed coaching his son for one final season, along with several of Max’s teammates and friends who Craig first coached in basketball when they were third-graders.

“I think this year he was on a mission,” Craig said. “He was comfortable suggesting things (in practices and games). That’s why I think he will be a fabulous coach.”

Said Max: “It was cool, especially playing with my friends since third grade and for my dad. It was a really cool experience, which I probably don’t fully realize now, but I will later on.”

Max, a Northern Michigan commit, turned in a stellar all-around performance during the season, averaging 21.9 points, 7.7 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game while usually defending the opposing team’s best perimeter player. He shot 50% from the field, including 42.2% from 3-point range.

“I think in terms of being a leader, I thought he just had a tremendous year,” Craig said. “He brought along a lot of his younger teammates. With the injuries we had, we had some different pieces that needed to be involved and he brought them along — and then to run the offense, score what he had to score, shoot the way he did, while also setting up his teammates.”

For his efforts, Max was selected as the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2021-22 All-Area boys basketball player of the year and recognized with the other All-Area performers from the four boys winter sports and four girls winter sports.

“He loves basketball,” Craig said. “It clicks for him.”

Max added that honor to other plaudits, such as Badger East Conference player of the year, a first-team selection on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association’s Division 2 All-State team and a second-team selection on The Associated Press All-State team (which includes all divisions).

“Individual awards don’t matter, we still fell a little short,” Max said. “I felt like I played good. Our second and third players (Deven Magli and Nolan Hawk) from last year were out, but dudes really stepped up and we had a really good season.”

He said advancing to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament semifinals last year in Oshkosh as a junior was a top highlight during his high school career.

Highlights this season included DeForest (23-5) defeating Yorkville Christian (Ill.) and Caledonia (Minn.) and the Norskies winning the inaugural Badger East championship game, edging host Milton 74-73 in overtime.

Max scored 36 points, including the winning basket on a drive with about 9 seconds remaining. Weisbrod — determined to get that victory for his team and his father, who hadn’t won a conference title in his Norskies’ tenure — then spilled the beans publicly afterward, saying: “This is his last year coaching. I was not losing this game.”

Craig wrapped up his DeForest coaching career with a 286-230 record in 22 seasons and was 345-265 overall in 27 years.

Max finished his career as DeForest’s all-time leading scorer with 1,393 points. He established a single-game program record when he made 10 3-point shots against Sauk Prairie this season.

Ever since Max started playing basketball — that included attending Sun Prairie boys basketball coach Jeff Boos’ camps when Max was in first and second grades, Craig said — it was clear what sport held his passion.

“He let us know this is what made him tick,” Craig said. “He put a lot of time in. It’s been really satisfying seeing the end result.”

That, of course, includes all the stats. But Craig said seeing how much Max wanted to win and lead his teammates had greater meaning.

“One thing I really respect about him is he’s about winning and making the right play, whatever it takes,” Craig said. “That’s probably what makes his family most proud. That’s what he’s about, and doing his best.”

Max, who plans to study business in college, said he is interested in coaching down the road.

“I just love the game,” he said. “I feel I can help others to get better.”

Craig will look forward to seeing Max continue playing in college — while wondering what it will be like not coaching a team throughout the winter.

“I’ve been trying to come to grips with some of it,” Craig said. “I’m really proud of the player he became. The finality of it was pretty severe. … But I’m happy for him. I’m happy he has another four years playing. We are all excited about that.”

