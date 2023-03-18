Eric Kenesie announced his arrival at the WIAA state boys basketball tournament with
something that hadn't been done in the 107-year history of the event.
His 51 points was the first 50-point game by an individual at state, and he did it six days after scoring 42 points in the sectional final against Kohler to give Kenosha St. Joseph its first state appearance in 20 years.
Luther knew it had to find a way to bottle the 6-foot junior guard who scored 93 points on 42 shots in his previous two games.
Coach Brad Schaper said Kenesie “rises above everything,” but their game plan, created by defensive coordinator Jimmy Schwichtenberg, was to defend Kenesie with Isaiah Schwichtenberg and Kodi Miller who were “up on the perimeter did everything they could to keep Kenesie in front of them.”
“We needed to keep square shoulders and not get off balance by letting him flow because he likes to flow through that lane and penetrate,” Schaper said. “(Isaiah Scwichtenberg’s) dedication to wanting to play defense is beyond any player I’ve ever seen at any level. He’s going to be very successful next year because he’s willing to play defense and pass the ball.”
It resulted in a 60-46 Luther victory for the Division 4 state championship after it held Kenesie to 18 points on as many shots.
He entered the state tournament averaging 21.9 points per game on 49.5% shooting.
“We knew they were going to try to get the ball out of his hand,” St. Joseph’s coach Jose Garcia said. “I told my coaching staff since the playoffs started that’s what I thought they would do. A lot of those teams didn’t do it.
“We knew this one would probably do it and they got the ball out of his hand. We made the proper plays in the first half and withstood their punch and got back in the game, and finished off a good first half.”
Luther's Isaiah Schwichtenberg, left, watches Kenosha St. Joseph's Eric Kenesie attempt a jumper during the second half of Saturday's WIAA Division 4 state championship game.
MARK MCMULLEN, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Isaiah Schwichtenberg did his job of containing Kenesie, who works hard off the ball. He said he had to trust his teammates to do their job to double up Kenesie.
“He’s going to look for three or four screens after he passes it,” Isaiah Schwichtenberg said. “Being able to watch him through and follow him, so we don’t lose him. We lost him a couple of times and that’s when he got his buckets. I think in the second half, we did a better job of finding where he was at.”
Kenesie said he was still confident the entire game, but “it was tough.”
“They were face-guarding me a little bit,” Kenesie said. “It was hard to get the ball. I think we made the right decisions, trusting our teammates not just relying on me. I thought even though it was hard to get me the ball, my teammates, I trusted them and it was just the best we could do.”
Photos: WIAA state boys basketball semifinals at the Kohl Center
in the first half of the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Nicolet's Matthew McKay (13) shoots the ball against Pewaukee's Milan Momcilovic (22) in the first half of the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Nicolet's Davion Hannah (25) shoots the ball against Pewaukee in the first half of the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Pewaukee's Milan Momcilovic drives for a layup against Nicolet in the first half.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
Pewaukee's Kaeden Osterman (3) shoots the ball against Nicolet in the first half of the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Nicolet's David Bolden (3) celebrates in the second half against Pewaukee of the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Pewaukee's Kaeden Osterman (3), Karson Osterman (10) and Milan Momcilovic (22) react after defeating Nicolet in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Pewaukee's Nick Janowski celebrates after defeating Nicolet in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals on Friday at the Kohl Center. Janowski plays for former UW player David Burkemper, whose three pillars were inspired by his Badgers coach Dick Bennett.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
Pewaukee celebrates during the game against Nicolet in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Nicolet's Damon Landrum (15) celebrates during the game against Pewaukee in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Pewaukee coach David Burkemper looks at the crowd during the WIAA Division 2 semifinal game against Nicolet Friday at the Kohl Center.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
Pewaukee's Nick Janowski (25) dribbles the ball against Nicolet's Matthew McKay (13) and David Bolden (3) in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Whitnall's Jack Lutz (3) shoots the ball against La Crosse Central in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Whitnall celebrates after a shooting foul was called on La Crosse Central's Frankie Wilk (21) with less than a second left in the game in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
La Crosse Central celebrate in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals against Whitnall at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Whitnall's Austin Herro (1) dribbles the ball against La Crosse Central in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Whitnall's Austin Herro (1) shoots the ball against La Crosse Central in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Whitnall's Myles Herro (2) celebrates after making a three point shot against La Crosse Central in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
De Pere's John Kinziger (1) shoots the ball against Kettle Moraine in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Kettle Moraine’s (1) blocks the shot of De Pere's Will Hornseth (13) in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
De Pere's Will Hornseth (13) is fouled by Kettle Moraine’s Will Stuckey (3) in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
De Pere's John Kinziger shoots the ball against Kettle Moraine in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals Friday at the Kohl Center.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
De Pere's Zach Kinziger (4) shoots the ball against Kettle Moraine in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
De Pere's Will Hornseth (13) dunks the ball against Kettle Moraine in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
De Pere's John Kinziger (1) shoots the ball against against Kettle Moraine in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Kettle Moraine coach Trevon Hughes watches his players during Friday's game against De Pere in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
Arrowhead's Bennett Basich (14) shoots the ball aagainst Neenah in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Arrowhead's Jace Gilbert (24) drives the ball to the basket against Neenah in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Arrowhead's Tripp Walsh (1) shoots the ball against Neenah's Elliot Swanson (24) during the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Arrowhead's Bennett Basich (14) shoots the ball against Neenah in the second half of the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Arrowhead's Bennett Basich (14) shots the ball against Neenah in the first half of the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Arrowhead's Tripp Walsh (1) shoots the ball against Neenah in the first half of the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Arrowhead's Garrett Sexton (34) looks to pass the ball against Neenah in the first half of the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Neenah's Max Klesmit (5) dribbles the ball against Arrowhead in the second half of the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Arrowhead's Bennett Basich (14) shoots the ball against Neenah's Jackson Schlomann (2) in the second half of the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Hartland Arrowhead's Mac Wrecke shakes a coach's hand in the second half of Friday's WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center. Wrecke will team up with Neenah's Cal Klesmit, who lost to Arrowhead, at UW-Green Bay.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
Arrowhead's Bennett Basich (14) is fouled by Neenah in the second half of the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Neenah's Brady Corso (12) celebrates after Neenah's Justin Janssen (22) took a charge against Arrowhead in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Arrowhead's Alex Kramer (3) dribbles the ball against Neenah's Brady Corso (12) during the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!