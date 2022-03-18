How Former UW player Dave Burkemper, Pewaukee held off upset-minded Ashwaubenon for chance to defend title

While time of possession isn’t kept as a stat in basketball, the rate of play is a major factor in determining outcomes.

For most of the season, the Pewaukee high school boys basketball team has dictated the pace. The reigning WIAA Division 2 state champions and high-scoring Pirates, who average 83.3 points per game, sometimes shoot as many as 30 3-pointers in a game according to coach Dave Burkemper.

Ashwaubenon had other plans on Friday afternoon.

The fourth-seeded Jaguars held No. 1 seed Pewaukee to just 31 field goal attempts total, but the Pirates made the most of them and their 24 trips to the free throw line, winning 60-49 win in the Division 2 state semifinals at the Kohl Center.

Junior Milan Momcilovic, who has offers from Iowa State, Marquette and Minnesota, scored a game-high 18 points to go along with seven rebounds, while Pewaukee went 19-of-24 at the charity stripe to reach a second straight title game on Saturday.

The Pirates will meet second-seeded La Crosse Central, which defeated No. 3 Westosha Central, 52-51, in Friday’s second semifinal.

“I thought it was a hard-fought game. Obviously the pace was more to their liking and again, a super well-coached team,” said Burkemper, who played for Wisconsin from 1995-99. “I thought all of their kids made shots, even the kids we were maybe giving some shots to, but then Marcus (Tomashek) and Matt (Imig) were fantastic; better than advertised.

“But at the end of the day, we found a way to win.”

That way to win came late as Ashwaubenon, which trailed by as many as a dozen in the first half and didn’t score its first points until nearly seven minutes came off the clock, rallied late in the second half.

The 3-point loving Jaguars (24-5) caught fire early in the second half, making each of their first five triples after the break, the last coming off the hands of Drew Tomashek, to grab their first lead of the game at 36-34 with 9 minutes, 33 seconds left to play.

The advantage lasted just 13 seconds as Pewaukee’s Nick and Ashton Janowski canned back-to-back 3-pointers of their own to give the Pirates (26-3) back the lead for good. The Jaguars continued to hang around, eventually pulling within five late at 54-49 with 1:49 left on a Boone Kirst trey with 1:48 to play but the final rally never materialized.

“We fell down 10-0 right away and I was ‘Oh my word, this could be a bad one.’ But I give our kids a lot of credit, they fought hard and they battled back. It takes a lot of toughenss to battle back against a team that is that talented, senior orientated and just a fabulous team,” Ashwaubenon coach Mark Tomashek said.

“I give them credit and I’m proud of the boys that we didn’t fold; they had to go and take the game, so it wasn’t like we handed it over … the boys made them win the game.”

For Burkemper, the Pirates’ ability to succeed despite playing at the Jaguars’ pace is thanks to their non-conference schedule. Looking to face talented, well-coached teams, Pewaukee faced four other state qualifiers, including Div. 1 semifinalists Menomonee Falls and Neenah.

“I think for us, the schedule allows our guys to be comfortable even when things are going completely wrong for us,” Burkemper said. “When you play teams that make you play their style, and you can still play defense, you can still win.”

Marcus Tomashek and Imig scored 16 and 15 points, respectively, combining for five of the Jags’ 11 3-pointers. Meanwhile, senior Josh Terrian (13) and sophomore Nick Janowski (11) also hit double-figures for the Pirates.

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

