How Ben Olson, Sun Prairie boys basketball unleashed an 'avalanche' on Madison Memorial

SUN PRAIRIE – Sun Prairie senior forward Ben Olson already was plenty motivated for the start to the Cardinals’ postseason against Big Eight Conference rival Madison Memorial on Friday night.

But he gained further incentive the day before while taking in the Sun Prairie girls basketball team’s sectional semifinal game as a spectator, watching as the Cardinals’ season came to an end Thursday.

“That was tough to see and for those seniors,” Olson said. “I kind of thought about that. I’ve played three years, so I’ve seen seniors go, like after a loss. It does make a difference. It was kind of motivating for me.”

The 6-foot-4 Olson and the Sun Prairie boys basketball team came out focused and determined Friday.

Olson scored 17 of his game-high 21 points in the first half, leading the Cardinals to an 11-point lead at the break.

That helped propel host and sixth-seeded Sun Prairie to a 76-63 victory over 11th-seeded Madison Memorial in a WIAA Division 1 boys regional semifinal.

Olson said he believed it was his best first half of the year as Sun Prairie (15-9 overall) snapped a three-game losing streak to end the season. He said the team talked before Friday’s game about being unified.

“Just being together and playing for each other, and playing selfless basketball,” Olson said. “It carried over.”

“I thought we did a better job of that,” Sun Prairie coach Jeff Boos said. “We really hounded them on that during the week – about playing 'five as one,' getting back to what we do well. Share the ball, make the extra pass and play that way.”

Sun Prairie advanced to Saturday night’s regional final. The Cardinals again will be the host after 14th-seeded Brookfield East upended third-seeded Waunakee 75-63.

“It’s a great win,” Boos said. “We are advancing. Now we are back here tomorrow night. We are going to have to play well and we are going to have to execute.”

Sun Prairie made its first five shots in taking a 13-2 lead.

Boos said he was pleased with the intensity and energy the Cardinals demonstrated in building the lead.

Olson and junior Darius Chestnut each made 3-point shots to open the game and combined for 26 of Sun Prairie’s 37 first-half points.

Olson said the Cardinals tried to flash players across the middle against the Spartans’ 2-3 matchup defense and defensively they looked to contain Sam Mickelson, a 6-7 sophomore forward for Memorial.

The 6-2 Chestnut and senior guard Ethan Metz, who was 7-for-7 at the foul line in the second half, scored 17 points apiece.

Addison Ostrenga, a 6-4 senior forward who has committed to the University of Iowa for football, added 13 points.

“They just shot it,” Memorial coach Steve Collins said. “At one point in the first half, they were shooting 80 percent. It’s hard to battle back. It takes a lot of energy to battle back.”

Memorial (13-10) also had four players score in double figures: senior guard A.J. Brummel had a team-high 16 points, including 12 in the second half; junior guard Braylen Blue scored 14; Mickelson totaled 13; and freshman guard Ian Wischhoff added 12.

The Cardinals used a 20-8 run after halftime, seizing a 57-34 lead with 10 minutes, 9 seconds left to play.

“It’s like you are trying to push back an avalanche at that point,” Collins said.

That Cardinals’ flurry included a 12-1 run after the Spartans closed within 45-33. Metz made five consecutive free throws – three after being fouled on a 3-point shot and two after a technical foul on Collins – to balloon the lead to 23.

The Spartans rallied after that and cut their deficit to 64-55 on Mickelson’s basket with 3:21 left.

But Sun Prairie junior guard Jonathan Weah scored on a drive and was fouled with 3:03 to play.

He missed the free throw, but Ostrenga scored on a putback and made the free throw to complete the three-point play. That gave Sun Prairie a 69-55 lead with 3:00 remaining.

“It’s seniors, it’s experience, it’s playing last year,” Collins said. “I’m putting freshmen and sophomores on the floor, guys who didn’t play last year (the Madison public schools didn’t play last season due to the school district’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic). It’s hard. But I’m so proud of them. We won eight of our last 10 and I thought we were playing good basketball. So that’s part of the frustration I’m feeling. We were playing well at the end of the year.”

Collins said afterward: “Whenever there is an end, it’s hard. I’m at the end of the marathon, not the beginning of the marathon, so every one of these is more bittersweet.” But he said he doesn't plan to step down and is looking forward to coaching the Spartans next year.

The Cardinals and Spartans split two Big Eight regular-season games this season. Chestnut scored 25 points and Olson added 12 in the Cardinals’ 62-50 victory Jan. 18 in Sun Prairie.

Memorial earned a 64-56 victory Feb. 15. Mickelson had 20 points for the Spartans, as did Chestnut for Sun Prairie.

