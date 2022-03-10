How Ben Olson, Sun Prairie boys basketball rallied past Madison La Follette

WAUNAKEE — Sun Prairie boys basketball coach Jeff Boos thought the game was lost.

Madison La Follette coach Curtrel Robinson had the opposite emotion, believing Thursday night’s sectional semifinal was right there for the Lancers’ taking.

But after La Follette’s near-miss on a shot at the end of regulation time and a putback that came after the buzzer left the game tied, Sun Prairie senior forward Ben Olson took over.

The 6-foot-4 Olson scored 13 of Sun Prairie’s 17 points in overtime and had 33 points overall, as the sixth-seeded Cardinals pulled out an 85-80 victory over second-seeded La Follette in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal at Waunakee High School.

“They had to get up and guard me,” Olson said. “It was late in the game. I took advantage of that. I’m a good slasher. I’ve got good speed. That’s kind of my strength.”

Sun Prairie (17-9) advances to play top-seeded Brookfield Central in the sectional championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday at West Allis Central. Brookfield Central, ranked seventh in Division 1 in both the final Associated Press regular-season poll and the WisSports.net coaches’ poll, defeated Middleton 57-39 in a sectional semifinal in Oconomowoc.

The overtime, in which Olson scored the Cardinals’ first 12 points, followed the wild ending to the second half.

The Lancers (19-5), who led by 14 points in the first half and again by 14 with 15 minutes, 4 seconds remaining in the second half, were called for an inbounds violation with the game tied at 68 and 10.6 seconds left.

But La Follette, ranked sixth in the AP poll and eighth in the WisSports.net poll, came up with a steal on Sun Prairie’s possession and senior forward Camron Yahnke drove down court.

“I thought it was over,” Boos said, adding: “We are fortunate. Sometimes, in life situations you get a break here or there. We caught one when he didn’t finish it. We were able to come through in the overtime.”

Yahnke, who had eight points, missed on the potential winning layup (with a defender, Sun Prairie senior guard Ethan Metz, closing) just before time expired. Then amid a scramble underneath, his putback came after the horn and was waved off by officials — while La Follette fans stormed the court thinking the Lancers had won.

“I thought it was obvious, too,” Olson said about the follow shot being late. “I don’t know what all the celebration was about. But that was a good (defensive) play by La Follette.”

“I thought we were (going to win),” Robinson said. “We had our best finisher … It’s things like that that make it seem like it wasn’t meant to be. I wouldn’t want anyone else in that situation right there, besides him. There he is and he misses the layup and he gets his own rebound and puts it back in. It just shows what he does for us. I feel awful for him.”

Sun Prairie junior Darius Chestnut added 19 points, including 17 in the second half. He made a 3-pointer from the left wing to bring Sun Prairie within 63-61, then scored on a dunk to tie the game at 63 with 3:15 remaining in regulation.

La Follette senior wing Kalaan Lee made a 3-pointer from the left corner, giving La Follette a 66-63 lead with 2:57 remaining. Chestnut answered with a 3-pointer from the right wing, knotting the game at 66 with 2:26 to play.

Senior guard K’Shawn Gibbs scored on a drive with 2:09 left, again giving La Follette the lead. But Chestnut’s drive and basket tied the game at 68 with 1:04 left in regulation.

Gibbs led La Follette with 18 points, while Lee made four 3-pointers and had 17 points and junior guard Arhman Lewis contributed 15. The 6-4 Lee scored 14 first-half points when the Lancers led 38-33 at halftime.

“We knew they would make a run,” Robinson said. “Somehow the foul count got to 6-1 (in the second half) and that put a lot of pressure on us. We felt like we were playing the same defense we were playing in the first half. But you have to give those guys credit. Olson was really tough tonight. … They never quit. And I’m proud of my boys, fighting through it all.”

Addison Ostrenga, a 6-4 senior forward and University of Iowa football commit, scored 15 points and freshman guard Tyler Haney contributed 11 for Sun Prairie.

“All year we have battled,” Olson said. “We are relentless. We do what we have to do and we trust each other.”

“We had to do a better job on the glass (in the second half),” Boos said. “I knew if we could get within four or three (points), they would tighten up. We had to get there. We fell behind early. We did a really good job battling back — to get in a position to give us a shot. We made some plays when we had to make them.”

Boos said the Cardinals put Olson in position to excel in overtime.

“He’s tough,” Boos said. “He played really, really well tonight. It was a great high school basketball game. Both teams played really, really well. We were fortunate tonight to come out on top.”

La Follette and Sun Prairie split two games during the regular season. The Lancers won the first meeting 83-74 on Jan. 5. Yahnke scored 19 points for La Follette, while Olson topped Sun Prairie with 28 points. The Cardinals, led by Ostrenga’s 20 points, then won 66-62 on Jan. 21.

La Follette advanced to Thursday’s game with a 90-62 victory over 15th-seeded Watertown and 96-71 decision over seventh-seeded Madison East.

Sun Prairie topped 10th-seeded Madison Memorial 76-63 and 14th-seeded Brookfield East 66-65 last week to move on. Ostrenga’s reverse layup in the final seconds was the winner against Brookfield East.

La Follette finished 16-2 and atop the Big Eight standings, while Sun Prairie was 10-8 and fourth.

