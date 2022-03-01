How Baraboo boys basketball provided Sauk Prairie with 'perfect example' how to author Cinderella run

PRAIRIE DU SAC — If the Sauk Prairie boys basketball team is going to go on a run this March, the opposing squad provided a pretty good blueprint Tuesday night for how to pull off the necessary upsets to do so.

Eleventh-seeded Baraboo hit the road, played with energy and nearly ended a decade-long losing streak against No. 6 Sauk Prairie. But the hosts, who got a game-high 14 points from Eddie Breunig, did just enough to hold on, claiming a 57-46 win in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal and knocking Baraboo out of the playoffs for the fifth time in the past seven years.

“It was the perfect example for our guys of how much energy can do for you. Baraboo had more energy than us from the tip to the end.” said Sauk Prairie coach Sean McGann, a Baraboo native. “Quite honestly, I thought they deserved to win that game. That’s as hard as I’ve ever seen them play, their fans were really into it, and that starts making the team believe. I was really happy to see how hard Baraboo competed. It was a really good test for us.

“We did enough to get by. And that’s the beauty of the playoffs — you can’t dwell on things, you’ve just got to move on.”

The Eagles (12-13) will look to move on with energy similar to Baraboo’s when they head to No. 3 Monroe (19-5) on Friday night. The Eagles faced the Badger West Conference champions once during the regular season, suffering a 51-46 loss in Monroe on Feb 4.

“If we want to play another game, we have to be the harder working team,” McGann said. “Especially now that we’re going to play teams that are, on paper, better than us.”

The Eagles were the better team on paper heading into Tuesday’s matchup against their longtime rival. They’ve dominated the series in recent years, owning a decade-long winning streak that dates to Baraboo's 35-33 home win on Dec. 6, 2011.

The dominance continued in the regular season, with Sauk Prairie claiming a 69-37 win at Baraboo on Jan. 11 and a 53-25 home win over Baraboo on Feb. 18.

It was a different story the third time around. Baraboo (5-19), which was looking for its first playoff win since 2016, took some time to find its footing. But once the T-Birds did, they attacked.

After Breunig scored five straight points, including a three-point play that gave the Eagles an 18-5 lead with 10 minutes, 16 seconds remaining in the first half, the T-Birds called a timeout. They got it going from there, closing the half on a 24-9 run.

Drew Bromley made a 3-pointer early in the run, but the T-Birds ignited their run by getting in the paint. Gabe McReynolds scored all of his team-high 11 points during the stretch, while Isaac Pelland also turned an offensive rebound into a 3-point play.

After Luke Vittengl, who finished with 10 points, banked a 3-pointer in at the buzzer, the T-Birds ran into the locker room with a 29-27 lead and all the momentum.

But the Eagles are comfortable at home, where they gave up just 44.5 points per game during the regular season. They went to the locker room, regrouped and Breunig hit a 3-pointer on the first possession to give the Eagles a 30-29 lead.

They never gave it up, stepping up their defensive effort and hitting big shots every time Baraboo looked like it would pull in front.

Breunig’s 14 points were backed up by big nights from Corbin Wardrop and Carson Brickl, who finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Lucas Been had nine points, while Carson Brickl finished with eight.

“Corbin Waldrop, that guy hustled his tail off,” McGann said. “He and Connor Ballweg kind of bailed us out tonight. And then Eddie Breunig hit some big shots and did some nice things, he’s getting into a nice rhythm.”

Sauk Prairie will need everyone at their best heading into Friday’s regional semifinal.

“They’re a two-headed monster,” McGann said of Monroe’s Carson Leuzinger and J.T. Seagreaves. “They’re both really talented, but our guys know they can go beat them, the same way Baraboo could have came in and beat us.

"We see it every March — teams that aren’t supposed to win, win. We’re excited for the challenge.”