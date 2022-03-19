How Badgers recruit Luke Haertle controlled the game to lead Lake Country Lutheran to state title

Thursday at the Kohl Center in the Division 3 semifinals of the WIAA boys basketball state tournament, Luke Haertle poured in a season-high 35 points.

The Lake Country Lutheran senior came nowhere close to that in Saturday’s championship game against West Salem — he didn’t shoot very well at all, in fact, going 3-of-12 from the field and 0-for-4 from beyond the arc.

It didn’t matter. Haertle, a preferred walk-on in the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s 2022 recruiting class, still had the biggest impact on the game.

The 6-foot-4 forward nearly had a triple-double, scoring 14 points — he was 8-of-10 at the free throw line — adding 11 rebounds and dishing out nine assists, the last of those coming on a full-court heave ahead to 6-6 senior Ben Lubbers for a breakaway dunk with 10 seconds remaining, punctuating the Lightning’s first-ever WIAA state title, a 67-56 victory over the top-seeded Panthers.

“It’s hard to take everything away from him, and I didn’t think we kept it out of his hands well enough,” Panthers coach Mark Wagner said. “Once he gets the ball, he’s going to make plays. He didn’t necessarily shoot it great, but he found people.

“We just couldn’t get him stopped. He’s awfully good at seeing the floor.”

Lubbers was the big recipient of that floor vision.

The big man was saddled with foul trouble in the 70-43 win over third-seeded St. Thomas More two days earlier and had just one point.

He had a career-high 22 on Saturday.

“It was just all adrenaline. I felt like I could jump out of the gym today,” he said. “And then when they were doubling Luke, just feeding off of that — because he’ll find you, you’ve just got to keep your hands up.”

For his part, Haertle didn’t force anything. He sensed pretty early on it might not be his day to have a big scoring effort.

“You can sense when, ‘OK, my shot’s not falling,’” he said. “There were a couple times I got wide open looks and they were just deep, (came up) just short, and they weren’t going in.

“In the game of basketball that happens all the time, so I just tried to find as many ways to impact the game as possible.”

Mission accomplished. And mostly in the second half, when second-seeded LCL (28-2) capitalized on West Salem’s (27-2) slow start — the Panthers opened the half shooting 1-of-11 — to turn a 31-29 halftime deficit into a 47-33 advantage.

The 18-2 run, capped off by Noah Howard’s 3-pointer — he had 16 points — with 10:16 to go wasn’t the dagger. But it did, ultimately, make the hole for West Salem too deep to climb out of.

Haertle’s composure in the face of West Salem harassing him all game long was critical.

But it was nothing new.

“How nice is it, and how many coaches have that, where when they’re doubling the ball all the time you can say, ‘Just handle the pressure, deal with the pressure, until somebody can get open and then find them’?

“He’s so strong with the basketball and the smartest player out there all the time.”

Now, he’s also a champion, having helped LCL avenge last year’s 68-49 loss to Racine St. Catherine’s in the title game.

Is it everything he thought it would be?

“Yes,” he said, “it is — it’s everything.

“These are my guys since fifth grade. It’s an amazing feeling being here with them, winning it with them and sharing it with them.”

