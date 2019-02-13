Hometown History: Beloit star LaMont Weaver used 'The Shot' as springboard to a successful life

The countdown to the 100th WIAA state boys basketball tournament is on. Here is a look back at the history of the WIAA's showcase in words and…

It was 1955 when Dave Wedeward first attended a WIAA state boys basketball tournament game. At the time, he was a sixth-grader growing up in Edgerton.

When "Weedy" takes his seat in the Kohl Center stands today, it will mark the 60th consecutive state tournament he has witnessed in person.

Wedeward was on duty for most of those tournaments. He spent 46 years with the Janesville Gazette — 39 of them as sports editor — before retiring in 2011, at age 68.

For half a century, coaches, athletes and colleagues have marveled at Wedeward's ability to remember the most minute details of the thousands of events he covered — and, more importantly, the personalities of the people who brought those stories to life.

"Almost everybody has special memories of the state tournament. I think I have a special memory of almost every one of them, but some rank above others," Wedeward said.

One of them was "The Shot Heard 'Round the State," the buzzer-beating, game-tying basket by Beloit Memorial's LaMont Weaver recounted here, in a story that appeared originally in the Gazette.

Another of Wedeward's favorites was the very first tournament game he saw as a sixth-grader, when top-ranked Superior Central beat second-ranked Monroe on a last-second shot in a semifinal at the UW Field House. As Wedeward recalled:

"The Cheesemakers and their fans were heartbroken that night. Eight-year-old Tommy Mitchell, son of coach Lee Mitchell, was the team mascot. After the game, he said: 'Don't worry, Dad. We'll win it when I get up there.'

"Ten years later, Tom Mitchell and Keith Burington led top-ranked Monroe to a 26-0 season and the 1965 open-class state championship with a 74-71 win over Eau Claire Memorial."