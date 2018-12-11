BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW FOR 2018-19
CAPITOL SOUTH CONFERENCE
2017-2018 STANDINGS
Team, Conf., All
New Glarus, 10-0, 24-1
Wisconsin Heights, 7-3, 17-6
Marshall, 5-5, 8-15
Cambridge, 5-5, 9-14
Belleville, 2-8, 9-15
Waterloo, 1-9, 3-18
Top WIAA tournament performances: New Glarus — Lost to Pardeeville, 74-68, in Division 4 sectional semifinal.
RETURNING ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS
First team: Jaden Kreklow, 5-11, sr., New Glarus (player of the year); Zach Feller, 6-0, sr., New Glarus.
Second team: Gabe Stewart, 6-3, sr., Marshall; Clay Caminiti, 6-0, sr., Wisconsin Heights.
Honorable mention: Trevor Gassman, 6-1, sr., New Glarus; Connor Siegenthaler, 6-1, jr., New Glarus.
COACHES’ FAVORITES
1, New Glarus; 2: Wisconsin Heights; 3: Marshall, Belleville.
TEAM CAPSULES
Belleville Wildcats
Coach: Scott Noll, second year (9-15 at Belleville, 17-51 overall)
Returning starters: Austin Fahey, 6-3, sr., F (6 ppg, 4 rpg); Jared Schulting, 5-10, sr., F (4.6 ppg, 4 rpg).
Other returning letterwinners/key players: Jaydon Winkers, 5-10, sr., (9.4 ppg); Jacob Shrader, 6-3, sr., F (5.6 ppg, 3 rpg); Royce Clark, 6-2, jr., F (6.2 ppg, 4 rpg), Kody Fahey, 6-4, jr., F; Caden O’Rourke, 5-8, sr., G (2.3 ppg).
Key fact: Noll, now in his second season, believes the players better understand his system. The Wildcats expect to be a defensive-minded team that can go 10 deep.
The lowdown: Schulting, Austin Fahey and Winkers are experienced players, and Noll expects Schulting to be a team mainstay. “Jared Schulting will be on everyone’s scouting report this year,” Noll said. “He can score many different ways and really is becoming a great defender.” Noll also said Clark is a player to watch due to his ability to play inside and outside.
Quotable: “Our expectations are to finish around the top of the conference,” Noll said. “To reach our goals we need to compete in every drill this season. We then need to carry good practices into games. This year is about being prepared mentally and physically and accepting our roles on the team.”
Cambridge Blue Jays
Coach: Mike Jeffery, first year (16 years as girls coach, 195-180 overall)
Returning starters: Ryan Janson, 5-10, sr., G (9.8 ppg, 41 percent 3-point percentage, 78 percent FT percentage)
Other returning letterwinners/key players: Bailey Furseth, 5-9, sr., PG (2.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg); Cameron Muth, 6-4, sr., F (1.1 ppg, 1.5 rpg); Kobe Kravik, 6-2 sr., G (2.7 ppg, 1.6 rpg); Carter Joyce, 6-1, sr., F (1.4 ppg, 0.4 rpg); Jordan Marty, 6-3, jr., F (1.4 ppg, 1.5 rpg).
Key fact: This will be Jeffery’s first year as boys head coach after directing the Cambridge girls team for 16 years, including advancing to the WIAA Division 4 sectional final last season. Jeffery replaces longtime coach John Leadholm. Jeffery plans to implement a new defensive system. Jeffery coached 12 years in the boys program before coaching the girls.
The lowdown: Cambridge lost four starters and the majority of its scorers from last year. The team’s only returning starter is senior guard Ryan Janson, who also is the team’s top returning scorer. Furseth is a strong, athletic point guard with a good assist-to-turnover ratio. Jeffery is looking for increased scoring production from Muth and Kravik. Joyce is a wing player who can score and defend, Jeffery said.
Quotable: “We must adjust to a new defensive system and will need to find additional players to score the basketball,” Jeffery said. “We will be an athletic team with good shooters.”
Marshall Cardinals
Coach: Jason McConnell, 12th year (164-100).
Returning starters: Gabe Stewart, 6-3, sr., G (13.4 ppg, 7 rpg), Quinn Killerlain, 5-10, sr., G (9 ppg), Tyler Chadwick, 6-5, J, F (9.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg)
Other returning letterwinners/key players: Blake Luzenski, 6-0, sr. (4.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg), G; Zion Smith, 6-1, sr., F (6.3 ppg, 3.7 rpg); Joseph Cook, 6-2, sr., F (4.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg).
Key fact: McConnell is entering his 26th season of coaching and 20th coaching high school basketball. He currently has a 62 percent win rate in his 12 years as head of the Cardinals basketball program.
The lowdown: The Cardinals finished tied for third in the conference last year and return a number of experienced offensive playmakers, including third-year varsity guard Quinn Killerlain and senior guard Gabe Stewart, who was named to the second team all-conference list last season. Marshall has six seniors, one junior, two sophomores and four freshmen. The Cardinals will have to replace high-scoring guard Reece Leistikow, who graduated.
Quotable: “As the six young players begin to find their niche and adjust to the varsity level of competition, this group of players will find their stride as the chemistry and familiarity with each other continues to build throughout the season,” McConnell said.
New Glarus Glarner Knights
Coach: Travis Sysko, 17th year (194-163 at New Glarus; 235-214 overall)
Returning starters: Jaden Kreklow, 5-11, sr., G (20.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 5.6 apg); Zach Feller, 6-0, sr., G (19.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.9 apg); Trevor Gassman, 6-1, sr., W (10.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 3.1 apg); Connor Siegenthaler, 6-1, jr., G, (7.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.0 apg).
Other returning letterwinners: Patrick Craker, 5-11, sr. (1.1 ppg); Mason Martinson, 6-4, so. (2.6 ppg, 1.7 rpg); Mitch Schadewalt, 6-4, sr.; Jared Martinson, 6-0, sr.; Michael Janssen, 5-8, sr.
Key fact: The Glarner Knights will have a formidable backcourt, as Sysko calls Kreklow “one of the best point guards in the state” and Feller is a “four-year starter who has improved every year.” The only graduation loss was a big one, all-conference forward Cullen Brooks (15 ppg, 11 rpg), but the Glarner Knights return plenty of experience and skill.
The lowdown: After falling in a sectional semifinal last year, high-scoring New Glarus is the heavy favorite in the Capitol South and figures to be a top-ranked team in the state. (New Glarus currently is ranked No. 1 in Division 4 by WisSports.net.) New Glarus will need to solidify its interior defense, but one of the area’s best guard combinations makes a state tournament berth a possibility.
Quotable: “We are coming off one of the best seasons in school history and return four starters, so there will be some high expectations,” Sysko said, adding: “I think we are still the team to beat.”
Waterloo Pirates
Coach: Bryan Setz, sixth year (20-94).
Returning starters: Aaron Brey, 5-8, sr., W (7.5 ppg); Spencer Noel, 5-10, sr., W (7.8 ppg); E.J. Jiles, 6-0, jr., F (6.6 ppg).
Other returning letterwinners/key players: Jacob O’Neal, 6-2, sr., F; Blake Huebner, 6-2, so., F; Cuinn Lanigan, 5-8, sr., Wing; Alex Sanzenbacher, 5-8, sr., W; Chase Bostwick, 5-9, jr., W; Jacob Filter, 5-10, so., F; Brody Tschanz, 6-0, so., W.
Key fact: Setz will count on Noel for scoring and defense, Brey for leadership and Jiles and Huebner for post presence.
The lowdown: The Pirates lost five letterwinners off last year’s team, but four return as Setz hopes Waterloo can make a move up the conference standings after struggling last year. Brey, Noel and Jiles figure to lead the way.
Quotable: “Our team needs to focus on preparing each night at game speeds,” Setz said. “We need to practice better.”
Wisconsin Heights Vanguards
Coach: Zack Colby, third year (29-17).
Returning starters: Clay Caminiti, 6-0, sr., F (9.4 ppg, 6 rpg); Shravan Parman, 6-1, sr., G (11.3 ppg).
Other returning letterwinners/key players: De’Shawn Barsness, 6-1, so. G/F (3.8 ppg); Demond Barsness, 5-8, sr., G; Payton Flamme, 5-9, sr., G; Camden Brown, 6-0, sr., G (4.9 ppg); Dylan Buckeridge, 6-0, sr., G; Devin Brabender, 6-4, fr., F.
Key fact: Colby believes De’Shawn Barsness has promise, saying: “He has some pretty rare leaping ability and once his confidence jumps to the next level, he should be able to do some special things for us this year.”
The lowdown: The Vanguards lost eight letterwinners and will rely on Caminiti and Parman. Colby said those two players will be team leaders, they have good basketball IQs, they make good decisions and shoot the ball well. “I expect us to compete hard this year and win on a similar level as last year,” Colby said. “We definitely lost a few key components and three starters, but the two (starters) I have coming back are really solid.”
Quotable: “We have some really good scorers coming back, but the key to our success will be taking care of the basketball and rebounding, as similar to last year, we don’t have much size to work with," Colby said.
-- State Journal staff, Jon Masson