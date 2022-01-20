 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here are the boys basketball matchups in this weekend's Badger Challenge
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Marshall Kuhl

Beaver Dam's Marshall Kuhl (5) defends Waunakee's Jake Bova (23) as Bova tries to pass it into the post to Robert Booker being defended by Jack Jens (back left) during Thursday night's Badger East Conference game at Waunakee High School.

 DAN LARSON Lee Sports Wisconsin

The midway points of the high school boys basketball season is here.

So is the Badger Challenge, a crossover event where teams from the West and East divisions will go head to head.

This season, DeForest High School will be hosting the event Friday night and all day Saturday.

Below is the list of matchups:

(West vs. East)

Friday

Portage (6-7) vs. For Atkinson (6-6), 6 p.m.

Sauk Prairie (7-6) vs. Milton (13-2), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Reedsburg (5-8) vs. Monona Grove (5-9), 11 a.m.

Edgewood (4-9) vs. Beaver Dam (7-6), 12:40 p.m.

Baraboo (4-9) vs. Stoughton (5-6), 2:20 p.m.

Oregon (8-4) vs. Watertown (7-7), 4 p.m.

Mount Horeb (7-4) vs. Waunakee (11-5), 5:40 p.m.

Monroe (13-1) vs. DeForest (11-3), 5:40 p.m.

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

