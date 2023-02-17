OREGON — Youth night at Oregon created a playoff atmosphere and the fans were treated to a halfcourt heave as the buzzer sounded.

The Panthers defeated Mount Horeb 74-72 after Evan Miles raced down the court in four seconds and was swarmed by fans who rushed onto the court after the ball fell through the net.

“It was just crazy, you dream of stuff like that and it doesn’t feel real,” Miles said. “It’s just so quick, it’s magic and it’s youth night, it hits differently when the crowd storms the court.”

It was a fitting ending for a wild final minute in Friday’s Badger West Conference tilt. Down 66-65, freshman Vaughn Karvala made a corner 3-pointer, giving his team the lead and leaving Oregon coach Chris Siebert holding his face in shock.

Once Mount Horeb (13-9, 6-7 Badger West) tied the game at 68, Karvala would make another 3-pointer for a 71-68 lead.

Vikings senior Rocco Richie cut the deficit to one after a spinning layup. Then with four seconds left freshman Josh Manchester would make two free throws, putting Mount Horeb up 72-71.

This set the scene for Miles’ heroics.

“I knew it was going in from the moment I shot it, sometimes you just get that feeling and it’s just once in a lifetime really,” Miles said.

The game started just how it ended, with both teams exchanging baskets. Oregon (15-7, 9-4) jumped out early with an 8-0 scoring run after giving up a layup to start the game.

The Vikings would take over the first half with their 3-point shooting. Coming into the game coach Todd Nesheim said “we’re going to have to make some 3s because that’s kind of our game.”

Mount Horeb was 8 for 9 on 3-pointers in the first half. They were good on the defensive end, too, jumping passing lanes and getting easy fastbreak scores.

The Vikings would take a 48-38 lead into halftime.

“We think Mount Horeb is one of the hardest teams to guard in our league and in all honesty we were not ready with how well they shot the ball,” Siebert said.

Oregon would start their comeback effort with a 7-0 scoring run in the first minute of the second half.

Scoring for both teams slowed down in the second half but didn’t stop the scoring duel between freshmen and seniors on both teams.

Karvala had a team-high 24 points, including seven 3-pointers. Meanwhile Manchester had a game-high 28 points for Mount Horeb.

Miles and Richie, the seniors, had a battle themselves. Miles scored 23 points while Richie ended the game with 19 points.

“Now it’s just preparation for the tournament, we have nothing else on the line so it’s do what you do and hopefully things work out for us,” Nesheim said.

For Oregon the win snapped a two-game losing streak, while Mount Horeb extended its losing streak to three.

“As a coach when you lose that conference title, it’s hard to create that energy in practice, so hopefully this win can get our energy level back up so we’re ready to be our best down the stretch,” Siebert said.