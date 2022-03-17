'Great find for the Badgers': UW recruit Luke Haertle leads Lake Country Lutheran into state finals

A bright future lies ahead for Luke Haertle, Lake Country Lutheran’s 6-foot-4 senior forward who’s a preferred walk-on for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team.

If St. Thomas More coach John Hoch’s crystal ball is correct, Haertle’s success will continue well beyond his college playing days.

“When he’s 30 or 40 years old, you’re going to see him in a (municipal) league and he’s going to be so frustrating because you’re going to say, ‘I’m 25 years old, how did this 40-year-old guy score 30 points on me?’” said Hoch, whose Cavaliers played Haertle and LCL in Thursday afternoon’s Division 3 semifinals at the WIAA state boys basketball tournament at the Kohl Center.

“He’s so savvy with the ball.”

He sure was Thursday.

Haertle scored a season-high 35 points and added 10 rebounds, a double-double on his future homecourt that paced the second-seeded Lightning to a 70-43 victory over the third-seeded Cavaliers and a berth in the state finals for the second straight year.

This time, the Lightning don’t want to settle for silver.

“At the beginning of the playoffs there was so much, not nervousness, just anxiousness to get back to the state tournament. Finally being able to get here, I kind of just took a deep breath and was able to relax,” Haertle said. “We really want revenge and we really want to come and get that gold ball.”

Lake Country Lutheran (27-2) will face top-seeded West Salem (27-1), which advanced with a 71-61 win over Brillion in the opening semifinal Thursday, in Saturday afternoon’s championship game.

The Lightning will enter that game on a roll, having blown out St. Thomas More (25-4).

“They’re just a well-coached and smart, veteran team” Hoch said of the Lightning, who boast nine upperclassmen, including six seniors. “It’s very difficult to get them to have a poor possession through our pressure. Nothing seems to bother them, and it all starts with Haertle, who really is just such a polished, accomplished player.”

Haertle really turned it on in the second half after scoring 14 before the break, when LCL led 34-19.

But he had help putting the pedal to the metal. Noah Howard, who had 17 points, sandwiched a basket in the paint and a 3-pointer around two free throws and a 3 by Haertle to open the half — a 10-0 burst that made it 44-19 with 15:24 remaining and punctuated a 22-0 run in all bridging the two halves.

“We did a good job of keeping their big guys off of the boards pretty well — not always, but most of the time, which kind of slowed them down a little bit,” LCL coach Mark Newman said of the key to the big run — and the key to the blowout win in general. “And then I liked on offense that we stayed true to what we were trying to do. We didn’t let them get out in a bunch of transition.

“We really felt like if we could rebound and we could keep them from turning us over, we thought that they probably wouldn’t be able to score enough points.”

The Lightning owned both categories, winning in turnovers (15 for the Cavaliers and nine for LCL) while also controlling the glass (37-27, including 13-8 on the offensive end).

“Kudos to Mark and Lake Country Lutheran for just an excellent game-plan against us. They executed it, starting with Haertle, who is one of the best players — if not the best player — we’ve played against this year.

“That’s a great find for the Badgers.”

Not surprisingly, he was front and center on the coach’s mind all week.

When asked what match-ups he was most concerned with, Hoch’s answer was simple.

“(There were) three: Haertle, Haertle, and Haertle,” Hoch said. “He’s really something else.”

Haertle scored in a variety of ways, going 9-of-10 at the line, 2-of-5 from distance and 12-of-21 from the field overall.

But it was one of his misses that ultimately gave him the double-double, a putback after controlling his 10th rebound that made it 53-26 with 10:33 remaining.

“From the top of the key to a little bit below the free throw line and the length of the lane, if he gets the ball there, he’s basically unstoppable,” Hoch said. “We tried some different things defensively to try to get the ball out of his hands. But he’s just too savvy and too good.”

Defensively, too.

He had three steals in the game, and he also drew a charge in the second half.

That charge coming against Cavaliers’ 6-4 sophomore Amari McCottry, who had 11 points, when the game was pretty much on ice, his team up 56-33 with 6:24 to go.

Haertle jumped up and pointed the other way. He wasn’t playing like it was a blowout.

“My dad preaches defense all the time in practice,” Haertle said of assistant Eric Haertle. “It felt good to take that one. I did a pretty good job on (McCottry), he’s a really great player.

“But it felt good to get one more (stop against him) and kind of seal the deal.”

The future UW player had a day to remember Thursday, looking right at home.

“We were joking around like, ‘Clearly, he’s pretty comfortable on this floor,” Newman said.

But for his part, Haertle is still just soaking in this ride and this try for a state title to punctuate his high school career.

“It felt good just to be out there,” he said. “Being able to come here next year is such blessing, and honestly just playing here in the state tournament — I’m just really grateful for opportunity that I have with my teammates.”

