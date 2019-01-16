Curtrel Robinson learned a great deal about the bond between brothers during his basketball playing days at Madison La Follette during a stretch in the early 2000s when Jason, Jonte and Michael Flowers led the Lancers to state prominence.
Now as La Follette’s boys basketball coach, Robinson is directing a talented varsity roster that includes the Gray brothers — senior point guard Donneil Gray, who’s 17, and 16-year-old twins David and Derek Gray, who are juniors.
It is a first in coaching for Robinson to direct three brothers on the same team. But like the Flowers brothers before them, the Gray brothers demonstrate similar togetherness and toughness, a connection through nonverbal communication on the court and competitive drive.
And, of course, they share a wealth of brotherly love as part of a Lancers’ team (10-3 overall, 8-2 Big Eight Conference) that is ranked 11th in Division 1 and tied for second place with Madison Memorial entering Friday’s game against the ninth-ranked Spartans at La Follette.
“They have been pretty easy to coach,” Robinson said. “They are very competitive. That’s something that is consistent across the board with all three of them. They want to win. They want to compete.
“They are very coachable kids. That is something I think is a huge attribute to have. … It’s been a pleasure. These guys play hard and they play together.”
They started playing on teams together in fourth or fifth grade with Derek and David playing up a year to compete alongside Donneil. But this is the first season they have played together in high school, joining longtime friends and youth-level teammates Troy Reeves, Dre Smith and Jaheim Ingram on the varsity.
“It is nice,” Donneil Gray said. “It’s just my little brothers and that creates a stronger chemistry than with anybody else.”
“It’s been good so far,” David Gray said. “At first, it was a little nerve-racking. As I get comfortable, it’s exciting now. It’s a fun environment to be in.’’
Derek Gray believes the brothers’ chemistry aids the team. Donneil agreed, saying: “We know each other so well. I think that helps us on the court. We play way better with each other.”
The 5-foot-9 Donneil, who’s a strong ballhandler, moved up to varsity at the end of his sophomore season and earned first-team All-Big Eight honors and honorable-mention Associated Press All-State recognition as a junior.
Donneil (16.2 points per game), Reeves, who is a senior guard, and junior guard Ben Probst each are averaging more than 16 points per game for the Lancers. Robinson said Donneil Gray, one of the team's captains, is the best point guard in the state.
Derek, a 6-0 point guard averaging 6.6 points per game, and the 6-2 David, a solid defender who’s averaging 4.7 points, usually come off the bench.
The three brothers have seen some time together on the court, but, naturally, they would like that to happen more often.
“People haven’t realized how good we could be at the same time because we haven’t had a chance to be on the court for a good amount of time together,” Derek said.
Their mother, Traci Pine, said all three are excellent students, and described them as outgoing, motivated and driven, yet humble. There’s never a dull moment at home; Donneil acknowledged he’s the most talkative and displays the most energy of the trio, while Derek is considered the most quiet.
“Even though they are brothers and two are twins, they have their individuality,” Robinson said.
Donneil joked the twins used to team up against him in debates or arguments when they were little, but that they have drawn extremely close during high school. They spend time together away from the court, particularly the twins.
“I don’t really ever leave his side,” David said. “We go everywhere together. We are always together every day.”
The Gray brothers enjoy the fast-paced style La Follette plays.
“We aren’t so big, so we have to get out there and run a lot,” David Gray said. “That’s what we base our game off of — getting up and down the court and making sure we are energized.”
Donneil Gray — who’s named after his father, Donneil — said the Lancers are improving.
“We definitely need to keep working hard in practice,” said Donneil, who averages 3.6 assists and 2.7 steals per game. “We need to pick it up on defense. We play good, scrappy defense, but we are giving up too many points.”
The Lancers are pursuing Big Eight leader and top-ranked Madison East during the second half of the league season. The Gray brothers wouldn’t mind making a run like the Flowers brothers made.
La Follette advanced to the WIAA state tournament three consecutive years (2001-03), and led by coach Eric Nelson, the Lancers won the Division 1 state title in 2002. The Lancers received significant contributions in part or all of that span from Jason, Jonte and Michael Flowers and Robinson (who played at Winona State University with Jonte, and they were teammates on the 2005-06 NCAA Division II national title team).
Madison Memorial girls basketball coach Marques Flowers, one of the five Flowers brothers, said he’s known the Gray brothers for years. Flowers is glad to see another set of brothers doing well at La Follette.
“Those guys are good,” Marques Flowers said. “Donneil is a heck of a player. He does remind me of Jason a lot — just a little guy who doesn’t take anything from anybody. He’s tough as nails. He can get in there and score. He’s quick as lightning. I love how he plays.
“The other two boys are just as tough. It’s fun to watch that as a La Follette guy. There aren’t five of them, but they still are tough. It’s good to see Curt and the guys win because there is tradition there.”