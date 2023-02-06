Verona sophomore Andrew Murphy is having breakout season by leading his team in scoring with 20.3 points per game.
This culminated Friday night when he scored a career-high 41 points in his team's 89-65 win over Madison West Friday night.
After the game Murphy took some time to answer five questions, including his favorite music artist, secret talent, favorite athlete, unpopular opinion and the hardest aspect of his sport.
