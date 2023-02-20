Oregon freshman Vaughn Karvala started the season on the bench but now has taken on the 3-point specialist role in the Panthers offense.
Karvala made two clutch 3-pointers while scoring a team-high 24 points in Oregon's 74-72 win over Mount Horeb Friday night.
After the game Karvala answered five question, including on his favorite athlete, the hardest aspect of his sport, secret talent, favorite music artist and what he'd do after winning the lottery.
Photos: Boys hoops action from Friday's game between Randolph and Fall River
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!