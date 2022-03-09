Frustrated and in search of answers, Oregon boys basketball found them. 'It's been special ever since'

OREGON — For the first time in a decade, the Oregon boys basketball team is headed to sectionals.

Pro-Panthers’ fans in the packed house and eight seniors who have been friends since their elementary school days soaked in the moment after host Oregon defeated Monroe 65-56 in the WIAA Division 2 regional championship game last Saturday night.

“It was awesome,” said Oregon senior guard Ryne Panzer, a four-year varsity player and the team’s top scorer this season. “We always talked growing up that when we are juniors and seniors coming in here we can do something special. Then to see it happen and be a part of it is really special.”

Oregon made its first regional final appearance since 2016 on Saturday. And the 6-foot-2 Panzer’s 24 points against Monroe helped the Panthers to their first regional title since 2012.

“There was a moment after Saturday’s game where you had to pinch yourself,” said Oregon coach Chris Siebert, who was hired in 2018. “We had visions of playing this way and playing fast, and we did question it (in the past seasons). There were some tough days, some tough weeks and some tough months. … I owe it 100% to these seniors (and their leadership). This is what we had envisioned. We wondered if we were ever going to get here.”

Second-seeded Oregon (22-4) has won 15 consecutive games entering the sectional semifinal against top-seeded DeForest (22-4) at 7 p.m. Thursday in Baraboo.

That the game between Badger Conference opponents is scheduled to be played in Baraboo makes the moment even more special for Siebert, a 2009 Baraboo High School graduate and former standout guard for the Thunderbirds’ boys basketball team.

“It’s a great place for a sectional game,” said Siebert, who played collegiately at Lawrence University. “Our kids will love the environment. … I have a lot of good memories playing in that gym. It will be cool to step foot in that gym again.”

It's an intimate, old-timey gym. And it's one where Siebert should have plenty of fans, not just from Oregon but from his hometown, too.

Siebert — whose familial basketball connections include the Siebert, Bildsten and Jauch families who are well-known in the Baraboo area (among them, Glenn Bildsten is the Baraboo principal and Leslie Jauch played women's basketball at the University of Wisconsin) — anticipates that about 50 friends and family will attend.

And Siebert is passing along positive vibes to his team.

“He says, 'Magic happens in the Baraboo gym,’’’ said Oregon senior forward Jaxon Brockman, the team’s assists leader.

Oregon’s current magical run began after a 65-64 loss to Mount Horeb on Jan. 11 left the Panthers 7-4.

That was not how the Panthers pictured starting the season after working hard in the offseason following last year’s schedule that was delayed and abbreviated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think it started with how much work every single guy, all 17 of us, put in over the summer, and just coming to practice every single day wanting to get better,” Panzer said. “And then starting to get confident in what our team can do.”

Added Brockman: “The work we put in, getting up at 5 a.m. just to work out, and then after working out getting in the gym and working on our game, just showed how much we all love the game, and how we want to win and are playing for each other.

“After we started 7-4, when we lost that fourth game, we said, 'This isn’t what we want our season to be. We need to do something to turn it around.' It’s been special ever since.”

Brockman said Oregon went away from using a constant full-court press, which tended to tire the Panthers, and that, plus improved half-court defense, aided the turnaround.

Siebert said the Panthers have played better defense during the winning streak. The change in approach — switching and pressing less and using 6-3 senior guard Deaken Bush as a defender on the opponent’s top offensive threat — was critical, he said.

Bush scored 40 points in Oregon’s fourth game, against Monona Grove, and is Oregon’s second-leading scorer (15.6 points per game). But he’s embraced the defensive stopper role.

“I think Deaken Bush deserves a lot of credit,” Siebert said. “I think he’s one of the best defensive guards in the area.”

Panzer said the combination of greater intensity and tactical changes led to Oregon’s surge, after the Mount Horeb loss.

“We sat down and said, 'This isn’t what we are. We are much better than this. The intensity that we have to bring every single day in practice has to go up,’’’ Panzer said. “Then really bearing down on our defensive philosophies, what we want our program staples to be, that really helped us.”

Oregon’s defense will need to be up to the task against fifth-ranked DeForest, led by senior guard and Northern Michigan commit Max Weisbrod. The teams didn’t play during the regular season.

Offensively, Siebert said the Panthers are led by the highly efficient Panzer, averaging 18.9 points per game and shooting 53.5% from the field; Bush, an “eye-opening athlete” who excels in transition; 6-5 junior forward Casey Schoenecker, who grabs 6.1 rebounds per game and whose shooting percentage has skyrocketed to 56.9% during the second half of the season; Brockman, averaging 6.5 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game; and junior guard Evan Miles.

The 22 victories tied the program record for wins in a season, matching Kevin Bavery’s state-qualifying team in 1999-2000 that was 22-4, Siebert said.

“It is exciting,” Siebert said. “These kids have worked really hard. They have put in a lot of time. It is cool seeing them being rewarded.”

