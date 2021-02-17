Fourth-ranked Monroe banks on experience in navigating difficult boys basketball postseason trail

Edgerton (20-4) received the top seed over Monroe in the regional seeding meeting, which upset Bassett, who tweeted “My dad always told me don’t poke the bear … (at) practice right now and the bear has been awakened.”

“I was upset that day because I wanted to get another home game,” Bassett said. “It didn’t work out. Edgerton has had an unbelievable season. You can’t take anything away from them. They earned it. They played a full slate of games. Hats off to them.”

Meyer realizes seeds don’t matter at this point, saying, “We’ve got to stay locked in and focused.”

Meyer and his teammates understand there are no guarantees of playing during COVID-19 or postseason.

“For us seniors, we know every game could be our last,” Meyer said. “We have to give it our all. We control what we can control right now. Anyone can be beaten at any moment.”

Golembiewski, who hopes to play football in college and is interested in Loras College and UW-Whitewater, believes the Cheesemakers are prepared for the upcoming challenge.

“We are working hard every day,” Golembiewski said. “We know what we’ve got to do. It’s a matter of us doing it. … We are taking it one game at a time. We will see how far we can push it.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.