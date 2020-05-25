Former Verona student-athlete Nate Buss transfers to Winthrop for men's basketball

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Former Verona athlete Nate Buss announced on Twitter that he is transferring to Winthrop University in Rock Hill, South Carolina, for men’s basketball.

He said he will be a preferred walk-on at Winthrop, which is an NCAA Division I program and won its 12th Big South Conference title this past season.

Buss, a 5-foot-11 guard, began his college career at MATC, then was at Flagler College in Florida. He redshirted this past season at Flagler and has two years remaining.

He tweeted: “Thanks to coach Warner, coach Selland, coach Kip and my teammates for making my time at Flagler College nothing but joyful. I wish them the best of luck in the future. With that being said, I’d like to announce this: I’m blessed to say that I’ve joined the Big South champs for my final two years of college hoops as a preferred walk-on at NCAA Division I Winthrop! Thanks head coach Pat Kelsey, coach Davis, coach Kloman, coach Gray, coach Freesman and coach Bringley for this opportunity.”

Prior to redshirting at Flagler, Buss averaged 13 points per game while starting all 27 games for MATC as a sophomore. He led the team with 66 3-pointers made and shot 39.3% from 3-point range. He had a high scoring game of 31 points that season.