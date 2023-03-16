The 107th annual WIAA state boys basketball tournament begins with four semifinal matchups on Thursday at the Kohl Center in Madison.

It starts with a Division 3 matchup between top-seeded West Salem and fourth-seeded Milwaukee Academy of Science at 1:35 p.m. Following the opening game, second-seeded Brillion takes on third-seeded Lakeside Lutheran.

The first Division 4 semifinal will tip off at 6:35 p.m., featuring top-seeded Saint Mary Catholic against fourth-seeded Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy. The first day of tournament action will wrap up with second-seeded Luther against third-seeded Whitehall.

Here's the state boys basketball scores and results from Thursday's semifinal action.

West Salem 93, Milwaukee Academy of Science 65

After jumping out to a double-digit lead in the opening minutes, top-seeded West Salem cruised to a 93-65 win over fourth-seeded Milwaukee Academy of Science on Thursday afternoon at the Kohl Center.

Five Panthers scored in double figures, with junior Tamarrein Henderson leading the way with a game-high 25 points.

West Salem coach Mark Wagner felt the quick start was key for the Panthers.

“I thought the start was critical today," Wagner said, "we jumped on them right away and they were fighting uphill the whole game."

It was an impressive win for the Panthers with star Peter Lattos limited by foul trouble much of the game.

The 6-foot-8 Lattos still managed to make an impact defensively, finishing with a game-high four blocks.

His performance led an impressive defense effort by the Panthers (28-1), who held the Novas (18-7) to 36.2% shooting from the field while scoring 21 points off turnovers.

“Defense was a big priority this summer and just being comfortable with the ball cause we’ve seen a lot of pressure this year,” West Salem guard Carson Koepnick said.

The team's leading rebounder, Brett McConkey, also had a standout performance with a double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds.

The Panthers never trailed as they advanced to the state championship game for the second straight year where they'll look to avenge last year's 67-56 loss to Lake Country Lutheran in the state title game.

The Division 3 championship game is set for Saturday afternoon following the title games in Division 5 and Division 4.

