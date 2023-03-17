The 107th annual WIAA state boys basketball tournament continued Friday with the remaining six semifinal matchups at the Kohl Center in Madison.

The action starts with the first Division 5 semifinal, between top-seeded Wausau Newman Catholic and fourth-seeded Royall at 9:05 a.m.

In the second game, second-seeded Chippewa Falls McDonell Central Catholic faces off with third-seeded Fall River in the other Division 5 semifinal.

The first Division 2 game will get underway at 1:35 p.m. featuring top-seeded and two-time reigning state champion Pewaukee against fourth-seeded Nicolet. The second Division 2 semifinal follows with second-seeded La Crosse Central facing third-seeded Whitnall.

Kicking off the night cap is the opening Division 1 semifinal at 6:35 p.m. between top-seeded De Pere and fourth-seeded Kettle Moraine. Second-seeded Arrowhead and third-seeded Neenah are scheduled to close out the night in the final semifinal matchup.

Here's the state boys basketball scores and results from Friday's semifinal action.

Newman Catholic 52, Royall 42

A difficult start offensively and an inability to capitalize on chances late was too much for fourth-seeded Royall to overcome as top-seeded Wausau Newman Catholic won 52-42 in the first Division 5 semifinal on Friday.

Senior Isaac Seidel scored a game-high 25 points, sinking 10 of 11 free throws in the second half, to help the Fighting Cardinals turn back a number of comeback attempts and reach their first state championship game.

“That was the key to the game,” Newman Catholic coach Jeff Waldvogel said. “The moments that weren’t so well, these guys pulled together on defense and put in the extra effort.”

Newman Catholic (26-4) held off a feisty Panthers team that rallied from 14 points early on. Royall (22-8), which shot 1 of 13 to open the game, found its footing after the rough start, pulling within as few as four points multiple times, with a second-chance jumper by Gabe Keenan with 7 minutes, 37 seconds left to play making it a 35-31 game.

The Panthers were never able to get over the hump however, as the Fighting Cardinals continued to counterpunch at every turn. Jackson Pfender immediately answered the Keenan bucket with a 3-pointer to stretch the lead back out to seven and the lead never shrunk under five the rest of the way.

Another Keenan jumper at 5:21 made it 40-35, but Royall failed to seize on the momentum, with the Panthers missing a couple of shots and committing a pair of turnovers that took the wind out of their sails.

“We knew it was going to be tough,” Royall coach Scott Uppena said. “When you’re down 14 or 15 and expend that amount of energy, it’s tough to maintain that after that. They hit some shots, hit some free throws and put it away in the end.”

Despite going the final 5-plus minutes without a field goal, Newman Catholic made 12 of its 14 free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.

“That’s what we do every day in practice; work on free throws and do some punishments, so if you miss some, maybe run a ladder or two after that,” Seidel said. “Everyday shooting in practice got us prepared for that.”

Carter Uppena paced the Panthers with 14 points while Keenan added eight and Bryce Olson chipped in seven.

Conner Krach tacked on 11 and Mason Prey added eight for the Fighting Cardinals, who advanced to the Division 5 state final on Saturday morning.

Check back as this story is updated upon the completion of games.