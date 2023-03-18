The completion of the 107th annual state boys basketball tournament will be Saturday with all five state championship games.
The tournament resumed at 11:05 a.m. with the Division 5 title game with top-seeded Wausau Newman Catholic (26-4) vs. Chippewa Falls McDonell Catholic (29-1). The
Fighting Cardinals defeated Royal 52-42 on Friday while the Macks defeated Fall River 66-62 to qualify for the state championship game.
Each corresponding game was approximately 15 minutes following the last one.
The Division 4 championship game between fourth-seeded Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic (19-10) and second-seeded Luther. The Knights (27-2) defeated Whitehall 79-51 while the Lancers took down Saint Mary Catholic 83-72 on Thursday to advance to Saturday's title game.
Division 3 will follow with top-seeded West Salem (28-1) and second-seeded Brillion (28-1). The Panthers defeated Milwaukee Academy of Science 93-65 and the Lions escaped Lakeside Lutheran 57-55 on Thursday to make it to Saturday.
There will be a break following the Division 3 game with the Division 2 game scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Top-seeded Pewaukee (26-3) looks for its third straight state championship against third-seeded Whitnall (25-3). The Pirates topped fourth-seeded Nicolet 58-56 while an after-regulation free throw sent Whitnall past La Crosse Central, 53-52, to the title game Saturday.
Top-seeded De Pere (29-0) looks to become the first undefeated state champion since Xavier went 28-0 and won the Division 3 championship in 2018. De Pere plays second-seeded Hartland Arrowhead (27-2) following Division 2.
The Redbirds beat Kettle Moraine 55-44 while the Warhawks beat Neenah 73-61 in Friday's semifinals.
Check back as this story is updated on the completion of games.
Photos: WIAA state boys basketball semifinals at the Kohl Center
in the first half of the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Nicolet's Matthew McKay (13) shoots the ball against Pewaukee's Milan Momcilovic (22) in the first half of the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Nicolet's Davion Hannah (25) shoots the ball against Pewaukee in the first half of the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Pewaukee's Milan Momcilovic drives for a layup against Nicolet in the first half.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
Pewaukee's Kaeden Osterman (3) shoots the ball against Nicolet in the first half of the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Nicolet's David Bolden (3) celebrates in the second half against Pewaukee of the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Pewaukee's Kaeden Osterman (3), Karson Osterman (10) and Milan Momcilovic (22) react after defeating Nicolet in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Pewaukee's Nick Janowski celebrates after defeating Nicolet in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals on Friday at the Kohl Center. Janowski plays for former UW player David Burkemper, whose three pillars were inspired by his Badgers coach Dick Bennett.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
Pewaukee celebrates during the game against Nicolet in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Nicolet's Damon Landrum (15) celebrates during the game against Pewaukee in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Pewaukee coach David Burkemper looks at the crowd during the WIAA Division 2 semifinal game against Nicolet Friday at the Kohl Center.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
Pewaukee's Nick Janowski (25) dribbles the ball against Nicolet's Matthew McKay (13) and David Bolden (3) in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Whitnall's Jack Lutz (3) shoots the ball against La Crosse Central in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Whitnall celebrates after a shooting foul was called on La Crosse Central's Frankie Wilk (21) with less than a second left in the game in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
La Crosse Central celebrate in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals against Whitnall at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Whitnall's Austin Herro (1) dribbles the ball against La Crosse Central in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Whitnall's Austin Herro (1) shoots the ball against La Crosse Central in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Whitnall's Myles Herro (2) celebrates after making a three point shot against La Crosse Central in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
De Pere's John Kinziger (1) shoots the ball against Kettle Moraine in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Kettle Moraine’s (1) blocks the shot of De Pere's Will Hornseth (13) in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
De Pere's Will Hornseth (13) is fouled by Kettle Moraine’s Will Stuckey (3) in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
De Pere's John Kinziger shoots the ball against Kettle Moraine in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals Friday at the Kohl Center.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
De Pere's Zach Kinziger (4) shoots the ball against Kettle Moraine in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
De Pere's Will Hornseth (13) dunks the ball against Kettle Moraine in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
De Pere's John Kinziger (1) shoots the ball against against Kettle Moraine in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Kettle Moraine coach Trevon Hughes watches his players during Friday's game against De Pere in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
Arrowhead's Bennett Basich (14) shoots the ball aagainst Neenah in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Arrowhead's Jace Gilbert (24) drives the ball to the basket against Neenah in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Arrowhead's Tripp Walsh (1) shoots the ball against Neenah's Elliot Swanson (24) during the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Arrowhead's Bennett Basich (14) shoots the ball against Neenah in the second half of the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Arrowhead's Bennett Basich (14) shots the ball against Neenah in the first half of the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Arrowhead's Tripp Walsh (1) shoots the ball against Neenah in the first half of the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Arrowhead's Garrett Sexton (34) looks to pass the ball against Neenah in the first half of the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Neenah's Max Klesmit (5) dribbles the ball against Arrowhead in the second half of the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Arrowhead's Bennett Basich (14) shoots the ball against Neenah's Jackson Schlomann (2) in the second half of the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Hartland Arrowhead's Mac Wrecke shakes a coach's hand in the second half of Friday's WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center. Wrecke will team up with Neenah's Cal Klesmit, who lost to Arrowhead, at UW-Green Bay.
SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
Arrowhead's Bennett Basich (14) is fouled by Neenah in the second half of the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Neenah's Brady Corso (12) celebrates after Neenah's Justin Janssen (22) took a charge against Arrowhead in the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Arrowhead's Alex Kramer (3) dribbles the ball against Neenah's Brady Corso (12) during the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, March 17, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
