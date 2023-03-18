The completion of the 107th annual state boys basketball tournament will be Saturday with all five state championship games.

The tournament resumed at 11:05 a.m. with the Division 5 title game with top-seeded Wausau Newman Catholic (26-4) vs. Chippewa Falls McDonell Catholic (29-1). The Fighting Cardinals defeated Royal 52-42 on Friday while the Macks defeated Fall River 66-62 to qualify for the state championship game.

Each corresponding game was approximately 15 minutes following the last one.

The Division 4 championship game between fourth-seeded Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic (19-10) and second-seeded Luther. The Knights (27-2) defeated Whitehall 79-51 while the Lancers took down Saint Mary Catholic 83-72 on Thursday to advance to Saturday's title game.

Division 3 will follow with top-seeded West Salem (28-1) and second-seeded Brillion (28-1). The Panthers defeated Milwaukee Academy of Science 93-65 and the Lions escaped Lakeside Lutheran 57-55 on Thursday to make it to Saturday.

There will be a break following the Division 3 game with the Division 2 game scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Top-seeded Pewaukee (26-3) looks for its third straight state championship against third-seeded Whitnall (25-3). The Pirates topped fourth-seeded Nicolet 58-56 while an after-regulation free throw sent Whitnall past La Crosse Central, 53-52, to the title game Saturday.

Top-seeded De Pere (29-0) looks to become the first undefeated state champion since Xavier went 28-0 and won the Division 3 championship in 2018. De Pere plays second-seeded Hartland Arrowhead (27-2) following Division 2.

The Redbirds beat Kettle Moraine 55-44 while the Warhawks beat Neenah 73-61 in Friday's semifinals.

