ELKHORN — Momentum swings are everything in a game of basketball, especially during the postseason.

The McFarland and Whitnall boys basketball teams combined for more than a few Saturday afternoon. The top-seeded Spartans and No. 2 Falcons had 19 lead changes and 10 ties throughout their WIAA Division 2 sectional final at Elkhorn High School.

In the end, it was the Falcons who delivered the final blow, eeking out a 69-66 win over the Spartans to advance to state for the first time since 2016. Sophomore Jack Lutz scored a game-high 22 points, including 13 after halftime, to help Whitnall deny McFarland its first state tournament appearance in nearly a half-century.

“My heart aches for our team,” McFarland coach Jeff Meinholdt said.

“Give credit to Whitnall; they’re a great basketball team, too, and they made a couple more plays than we did. Unfortunately, that was the difference.”

The biggest difference came in the final seconds as Whitnall (24-3) prevented McFarland from getting off one final potential tying shot. Leading 68-66 with four seconds remaining, Myles Herro went to the foul line for a pair of bonus free throws and a chance to all but seal the game.

The sophomore and youngest brother of Miami Heat star Tyler Herro sank the first but missed the second off the back iron. The Spartans (24-4) couldn’t corral the rebound, however, as Whitnall senior Josh Kaye snared the loose ball after it caromed out of the hands of McFarland’s Dadon Gillen and dribbled out the clock to send the Falcons faithful wild.

“I just knew if I got the ball, it would pretty much be over and that’s what I tried to do,” Kaye said.

The game-sealing rebound followed McFarland cutting the lead to two on a Gillen layup with 5 seconds remaining. The final Spartans points came after they were forced to run off 15 seconds following a pair of Herro free throws with 20 seconds remaining.

“We were trying to get our guys to either go for a steal to let the officials decide it,” Meinholdt said of his team’s efforts to try to keep the Falcons off the line and avoid running off precious seconds. “Or the other one was for the guys to come and double-team the ball, scramble a little bit more and force a turnover.”

The finish was a culmination of a heart-stopping 38 minutes that saw both sides throw punch after counterpunch. Neither side led by more than six, with the Falcons surging to an early 16-10 lead on an Ethan Thomas layup with less than 11 minutes left in the opening half.

Things only tightened from there as the Spartans battled back, tying the game at 20 on an Aidan Chislom layup with 6:55 until halftime. The 6-foot-6 senior guard led the Spartans with 17 points.

It sparked a frenetic push to halftime that featured five more deadlocks and seven lead changes, capped by Gillen’s putback at the buzzer to give the Spartans a 33-31 lead at intermission.

“They’re a good basketball team and so are we … and it was going to go back-and-forth like that. It was a hell of a high school basketball game,” Meinholdt said.

It was just the appetizer of what was to come over the final 18 minutes as the sides tied four more times and traded the lead for another 11. A three-point play by Deven Kulp, who finished with 15 points, gave the Spartans a 52-49 lead with 8:25 left to play.

It didn’t last long as the Falcons clawed back in front at 53-52 behind layups from Lutz and Austin Herro at 6:43. It remained a one-possession game for the next four-plus minutes until Whitnall surged in front off a pair of Spartans turnovers.

Leading by three after Lutz canned a 3-pointer off a McFarland giveaway, the Falcons forced a turnover with their full-court press, leading to a thunderous two-handed jam from Thomas and a 63-58 lead with 2:30 to play.

“In the playoffs and in sectional games when you get like this, it’s always a cat-and-mouse game where you have to try to pull something out of your butt to try to throw off the other team,” Whitnall coach Travis Riesop said. “To our benefit, we caused them to make a mistake and when you get a dunk like that, it puts the momentum in your favor.”

It carried the rest of the way, bringing the Spartans’ magical run to a close. Austin Herro, the middle of the three Herro brothers, scored 15 points while Thomas had 13 for the Falcons. Gillen (16) and junior Andrew Kelley (10) also scored in double figures for McFarland, which made its first sectional final appearance in nearly a decade.

“It’s really tough to see it end this way for this group,” Meinholdt said of the team’s seven seniors.

“They’re such a close-knit group and really define our ‘we is greater than me’ philosophy. It’s just an amazing group and our community should be proud of them. We all are as a coaching staff.”

Photos: McFarland, Whitnall battle in nail-biting Division 2 boys basketball sectional final