Two familiar coaching faces were back on the air as part of the statewide television broadcast of Thursday night’s Division 4 semifinals at the WIAA boys basketball state tournament

Former longtime Madison Edgewood boys basketball coach Chris Zwettler was part of the announcing crew as an analyst for the first Division 4 semifinal between top-seeded Neenah St. Mary Catholic and fourth-seeded Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic.

Jerry Petitgoue, who recently announced his retirement after 52 years as the Cuba City boys basketball coach, had the analyst duties for the second game — between second-seeded Onalaska Luther and third-seeded Whitehall.

Zwettler said it was his 17th year working the state games on TV. He retired as athletic director and boys basketball coach at the end of the 2021-22 school year. He had been athletic director since 1989 and had a 482-304 record in 33 years as boys basketball coach.

He didn’t totally get away from coaching this school year, saying he coached his grandson, Tyson Meiller, in a seventh- and eighth-grade league this winter. Zwettler also is serving as a limousine driver, he said.

He said he receives inquiries from other coaches about whether he will coach in high school again.

“It was a good run,” Zwettler said, but then adding, “Who knows?”

Petitgoue then was part of the crew for the late game, which included Luther.

Luther eliminated Cuba City 87-64 in a regional final in Onalaska, bringing an end Petitgoue’s to storied high school coaching career. Cuba City finished 19-8. Petitgoue, who compiled a 1,027-270 record, received applause and a standing ovation after the game.

Petitgoue, the executive director of the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association, has more victories than any other coach in state history.

“I loved all 52 years at Cuba City,” he told Lee Sports Wisconsin’s Todd Sommerfeldt after that game. “But I’m 82 years old and I knew it had to end sometime. There will be a few tears later, but I’m happy with my decision.”

Former University of Wisconsin men’s basketball player Zach Morley was among the trio of officials for the late game.

Dave Jameson, assistant athletic director at Oregon High School, was one of the referees in the first Division 4 semifinal.

