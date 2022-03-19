Emotional crowning achievement: Coach Tyler Fischer guides Randolph boys basketball back to state summit

Capturing a WIAA boys basketball state championship is a familiar feeling for Tyler Fischer.

The current Randolph head coach won three titles during his time in a Rockets uniform under legendary coach Bob Haffele from 2002-04, part of the program’s four-peat from 2002-05. And after playing four years at Ripon College from 2004-08, plus a two-year hiatus, Fischer returned to coach alongside his former mentor from 2011-2013, helping Randolph capture two more state titles.

As special as those title runs were, they’re in the reaches of Fischer’s mind.

“I think for me everything is in the past,” he said.

As for helping guide the next generation of Rockets stars in feeling that same euphoria of hoisting a gold ball, that’s very much on the frontburner.

“I would give up anything for these guys just to have that,” Fischer added.

On Saturday, Fischer’s hopes came true as the Rockets, in their first trip to state since 2013, rolled past Bangor in the Division 5 championship game, 65-51, to win their 11th state title in program history. It’s the first gold ball in Fischer’s head coaching tenure since taking over for the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Famer following Haffele’s retirement in 2013 after his 10th state title.

Fischer couldn’t help but get emotional at not only adding to the Rockets’ illustrious state history, but seeing his players’ reach the same heights he did.

“That’s the tough part, is you just want success for these boys,” Fischer said as he choked up seated between seniors Sam Grieger and Travis Alvin during the postgame press conference.

“How much hard work and effort they put into it, to see them come out on top, I’m just very proud of them.”

Those feelings of pride weren’t felt just by Fischer.

The ninth-year coach’s mentor was in attendance to see the Rockets add another piece of hardware to their trophy case, and Haffele knows it couldn’t have happened to anyone better.

“He’s a special person, and it’s nice to see good people have success,” Haffele said.

Haffele was also in attendance for the Rockets’ 43-41 overtime win over Cambria-Friesland in the Div. 5 sectional title game. And while he’s followed along with Fischer’s near decade-long tenure, Haffele has made it a point let Fischer handle things his own way.

“I kind of stayed out of it as much as I could, or should, and fielded questions he would ask me,” Haffele said, noting how the pair continue to have a great relationship. “I just would stop in and check on him, and number one, he had to become who he is.

“He said it in his own words, ‘He can’t be me and I certainly can’t be him.’ Just be himself and trust our system, and I still see them running the same stuff defensively.”

That same defensive prowess was on display against both the Cardinals and in the state semifinals against Gibraltar. Randolph held Bangor 16 points under its season scoring average of 67 points per game, while the Vikings, who average 65, mustered just 28 points.

That being said, Haffele has seen how Fischer has changed some things. While his younger successor mirrors his calm demeanor, Haffele said that Fischer has “developed a sense of toughness.”

“He’s not afraid to get in the kids’ faces, but he’s a gentleman all the way around,” Haffele said. “I think the fact he’s being himself, he trusts the system, he’s got a great staff and he’s a great person. And when you get great players on top of all of that, you’re going to win.”

Role players rise up

The Rockets did just that against Bangor, but it was more than just those great players that helped put away the Cardinals.

For the first time all season, Randolph had four players score in double-figures as senior Ben Nieman and sophomore Karter Meredith scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, to join seniors Travis Alvin and Sam Grieger, who matched one another with 21 points apiece.

While it took 30 games to do so, getting a balanced scoring output is at the heart of what Fischer preaches.

“From our standpoint, it’s always about team basketball, so if they’ve got two guys doubling, somebody is going to be open. So we share the ball well, and those guys worked their tails off,” he said of Nieman and Meredith.

He’s not kidding.

Along with his 11 points, including eight in the second half, Nieman grabbed a game-high seven rebounds. Similarly, Meredith scored eight of his 10 points after the break, including both of the Rockets’ 3-pointers, while notching a game-high six steals.

“Ben had a ton of rebounds, putbacks and dumpoffs, and Karter played a great game as well. We know he can shoot, right, you just have to settle in and shoot it. That’s what he did today,” Fischer said.

Alvin noted how much the pair’s success took the weight off his and Grieger’s shoulders. It didn’t surprise Grieger, either, that the two were capable given their body of work in the gym.

“It doesn’t really show in the game, but I see the potential in them, I know what they can do and they did it today,” he said.

‘Hungrier for next year’

The Rockets’ 11th title came at the expense of Bangor, which saw its hopes of a second Div. 5 championship in five years slip away after halftime.

After trailing 30-25 at the break and cutting the lead to four just 22 seconds into the second half, the Cardinals went cold, as Randolph ripped off an 18-2 run to seize a 50-30 lead with 10 minutes, 7 seconds left to play, effectively putting the game out of reach.

The Kohl Center rims were especially unkind to Bangor’s Tanner Jones, who finished the day 0-for-8 from the field, including 0-for-7 from 3-point range. Jones paced the Cardinals in Friday’s 62-54 semifinal win over Hurley with 18 points, including going 3-of-4 from behind the arc.

Bangor coach Jacob Pederson admitted a couple of Jones’ attempts Saturday “were probably trying to force it situations.” But despite that cold spell coming in a game of that magnitude, Pederson is confident it can only help Jones.

“Hopefully it’s the last time it happens for him, but I’m glad it got to happen in a state championship game to make him hungrier for next year, to hopefully come back and have a better performance,” he said. “The fire in that kid, he’ll probably want to get in the gym when we’re back today and get some shots up.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.