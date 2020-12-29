Edgerton scores in bunches to remain undefeated

EDGERTON — The undefeated Edgerton boys basketball team possesses an array of firepower, led by senior guard Clayton Jenny.
And the Crimson Tide demonstrated Tuesday night that their offensive ability contains a lethal quick-strike component.
Edgerton went on an 18-0 first-half run in a 2-minute, 57-second span that blew open its non-conference game against Belleville, leading to a 92-54 victory.
The 6-foot-1 Jenny matched his career high with 38 points, scoring 23 in the second half for Edgerton (9-0). UW-Platteville commit Jenny and 6-1 junior Connor Coombs, who had 22 points, each made five 3-pointers.
“That’s the philosophy that coach has always instilled into us these past couple years,” Jenny said. “We just shoot it, play `D,’ and there’s the domino effect from defense to offense, and that’s how we get going. The start of that game we were kind of stagnant. Once we started doing what we do, and push the court, and finish and shoot it, that’s when we start to see some success.”
Edgerton’s undefeated record isn’t a surprise to Jenny.
“I don’t think a lot of people believed it,” Jenny said. “But I think inside our little circle we had an idea that we’d be pretty solid — as long as we put in the work and kept pushing forward.”
Senior forward Peyton Fox, nephew of Edgerton coach Daryl Fox, scored 12 of his 15 points in the first half when Edgerton, ranked fourth in Division 3 in the WisSports.net coaches’ poll, grabbed a 46-26 halftime lead. Senior Drew Hanson added 10 points in the game.
Belleville (2-4) used a 2-3 zone to slow Edgerton’s attack in the first 12 minutes and had a 21-20 lead with 5:56 left in the first half.
Edgerton senior Konner Knauf’s basket underneath with 5:39 left and Fox’s three-point play at 5:17 started the 18-0 flurry, which led to a 38-21 lead with 2:42 left in the first half. Jenny scored seven points and Coombs made two 3-pointers during the run.
“A lot of those runs start on defense and we turned them over and they were having trouble handling the ball in that stretch,” Daryl Fox said. “And it got us out and got us some easy baskets in transition and then some open looks. And that’s how those runs pile up.”
Junior Trevor Syse led Belleville with 15 points, including 11 in the first half. Belleville, which has played all road games to open its season, was without a key player, senior Sawyer Fahey, due to injury, Belleville coach Scott Noll said.
“We are small team,” Noll said. “We are trying to get people to earn it and pack it in so that we can get rebounding percentages. Tonight, though, Edgerton crashed the boards hard and outworked us for rebounds. In the first half, that was the difference. We were down by 20 going into the half, and they had 18 second-chance points. So, when you give up points in the paint like that, it opens up the 3 a lot more.”
The Wildcats rallied within 55-41 with 12:19 left in the second half, but the Crimson Tide closed the game with a 37-13 margin.
“We are shooting it really well,” Daryl Fox said. “There are still a lot more shots out there to be had that we are not pulling the trigger on, because we have an unselfish crew. … But we’ll get there.”
Jenny entered the game averaging 29.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.9 steals per game.
He’s had plenty of support, including Coombs (15.5 points per game entering the contest), Hanson (13.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists), Knauf (8.5 points, 3.5 steals) and Fox (8.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists).
The game was Edgerton’s first at home with fans. Each player was permitted two spectators, Daryl Fox said.
“It was nice,” Jenny said. “It was a little bit back to normal to have some people in the stands, instead of zero.”
Belleville 26 28 — 54
Edgerton 46 46 — 92
BELLEVILLE — Boyum 3 2-2 9, Ace 2 0-0 6, T. Fahey 1 0-1 2, C. Syse 2 0-1 4, Conner 3 0-0 6, Peterson 0 0-0 0, Nolden 0 1-2 1, T. Syse 5 5-7 15, Erickson 2 3-3 8, DeSmet 1 0-2 3. Totals 19 11-18 54.
EDGERTON — Knauf 3 0-0 7, Jenny 12 9-9 38, D. Hanson 4 0-0 10, Coombs 7 3-4 22, A. Hanson 0 0-0 0, McKillips 0 0-0 0, Krause 0 0-0 0, P. Fox 6 3-5 15. Totals 32 15-18 92.
3-point goals — B 5 (Ace 2, Boyum 1, DeSmet 1, Erickson 1); E 13 (Jenny 5, Coombs 5, D. Hanson 2, Knauf 1).
Total fouls — Belleville 18, Edgerton 17.