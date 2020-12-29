Edgerton scores in bunches to remain undefeated

Senior forward Peyton Fox, nephew of Edgerton coach Daryl Fox, scored 12 of his 15 points in the first half when Edgerton, ranked fourth in Division 3 in the WisSports.net coaches’ poll, grabbed a 46-26 halftime lead. Senior Drew Hanson added 10 points in the game.

Belleville (2-4) used a 2-3 zone to slow Edgerton’s attack in the first 12 minutes and had a 21-20 lead with 5:56 left in the first half.

Edgerton senior Konner Knauf’s basket underneath with 5:39 left and Fox’s three-point play at 5:17 started the 18-0 flurry, which led to a 38-21 lead with 2:42 left in the first half. Jenny scored seven points and Coombs made two 3-pointers during the run.

“A lot of those runs start on defense and we turned them over and they were having trouble handling the ball in that stretch,” Daryl Fox said. “And it got us out and got us some easy baskets in transition and then some open looks. And that’s how those runs pile up.”

Junior Trevor Syse led Belleville with 15 points, including 11 in the first half. Belleville, which has played all road games to open its season, was without a key player, senior Sawyer Fahey, due to injury, Belleville coach Scott Noll said.