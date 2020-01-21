Edgerton boys basketball team demonstrates composure in victory over McFarland

“Our scoring is super-balanced. … We move the ball around,” Fox said. “It’s hard to defend. It’s hard for teams to game plan for us.”

Jenny’s two free throws gave Edgerton a 57-53 lead with 1:29 to play as the Crimson Tide warded off the Spartans’ late challenge.

“That’s what we talked about in the locker room (afterward) – that we answered the bell every time they came at us,” Fox said.

Junior guard Blake Kles led the Spartans (7-4, 5-3) with 13 points, including nine in the second half, while junior guard Jackson Werwinski scored all nine of his points in the second half.

“We had too many lapses throughout the rest of the game (after leading early on),” McFarland coach Jeff Meinholdt said. “We just weren’t playing like who we are, and that was the result on the scoreboard.”

Trailing 16-10, the Crimson Tide stormed back with 13 unanswered points, which included six from the 6-1 Gullickson. Senior Brian Rusch scored on the break to tie the game at 16 and sank a 3-pointer from the left wing, giving Edgerton a 19-16 lead.

“It just goes along with keeping our poise and keeping the balance of the offense, instead of letting them dictate to us,” Jenny said.

