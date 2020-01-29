Eddie Singleton steps down as Verona boys basketball coach

Verona first-year boys basketball coach Eddie Singleton confirmed in a text Tuesday night that he has stepped down as coach.

The Wildcats are 2-11 overall and 2-8 in the Big Eight Conference. They began the season 2-2, but have lost nine games in a row.

Verona plays host to Middleton on Thursday night.

Former coach Alan Buss will take over as interim coach, Mark Miller of WisSports.net reported.

Messages were left for Verona athletic director Joel Zimba and Buss.

Verona hired Singleton last spring.

Singleton was a coach in the Madison La Follette basketball program, coaching the freshmen and helping with the varsity program, led by head coach Curtrel Robinson.

Singleton replaced Jevin Budde, who was 16-30 in two seasons at Verona prior to stepping down in March.

The Wildcats finished 7-16 last season, including 6-12 and in eighth place in the Big Eight. Fourth-seeded Sun Prairie defeated 13th-seeded Verona 50-38 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal. Sun Prairie wound up advancing to the Division 1 state title game, falling to Brookfield Central.