Eddie Singleton steps down as Verona boys basketball coach

Verona first-year boys basketball coach Eddie Singleton confirmed in a text Tuesday night that he has stepped down as coach.
The Wildcats are 2-11 overall and 2-8 in the Big Eight Conference. They began the season 2-2, but have lost nine games in a row.
Verona plays host to Middleton on Thursday night.
Former coach Alan Buss will take over as interim coach, Mark Miller of WisSports.net reported.
Messages were left for Verona athletic director Joel Zimba and Buss.
Verona hired Singleton last spring.
Singleton was a coach in the Madison La Follette basketball program, coaching the freshmen and helping with the varsity program, led by head coach Curtrel Robinson.
Singleton replaced Jevin Budde, who was 16-30 in two seasons at Verona prior to stepping down in March.
The Wildcats finished 7-16 last season, including 6-12 and in eighth place in the Big Eight. Fourth-seeded Sun Prairie defeated 13th-seeded Verona 50-38 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal. Sun Prairie wound up advancing to the Division 1 state title game, falling to Brookfield Central.
Verona was 9-14 overall and 6-12 in the Big Eight (seventh place) in Budde’s first season in 2017-18.
Verona hired Budde as its boys basketball coach in May, 2017.
Budde had been an assistant at Middleton in 2016-17. Budde coached at North Scott High School in Iowa in 2015-16; he was head men's basketball coach at the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota in 2011-15; he was an assistant coach at the University of Mary in 2009-11; he was a graduate assistant at the University of Omaha in 2006-08; and an assistant at Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato, Minnesota.
Budde had replaced Buss, who resigned in April, 2017.
Zimba is in his first school year as athletic director, replacing longtime athletic director Mark Kryka, who retired.
Kryka is serving as a sub in the Middleton athletics department, helping Middleton athletic director Bob Joers, who is receiving treatments for pancreatic cancer.