Basketball standout Jalen Johnson, a former Sun Prairie athlete, announced via Instagram on Monday that he has decided to leave Glendale Nicolet and attend IMG Academy in Florida for his senior year of high school.
The 6-foot-9 Johnson announced July 4 that he planned to attend Duke for men’s college basketball. He chose Duke over Arizona, Kentucky and the University of Wisconsin.
Johnson played his first two years at Sun Prairie, then transferred to Nicolet for his junior year. He helped lead Nicolet to the WIAA Division 2 state boys basketball championship. He was named The Associated Press boys basketball player of the year and the Gatorade state player of the year.
He wrote on Instagram: “First off I want to thank Nicolet for an amazing year and welcoming my family and I with open arms. Nicolet will always have a special place in my heart but with that being said, I’m excited to announce that next year I will be attending IMG Academy.”
Guard Kobe Johnson, Jalen’s younger brother who is a junior-to-be, plans to stay at Nicolet, according to a Prep Hoops Wisconsin report.
His teammate at Nicolet, highly regarded Jamari Sibley, announced last month that he planned to transfer from Nicolet to Oak Hill Academy in Virginia for his senior year.
Another top player in the state, Michael Foster Jr., who will be a junior, said in May that he was leaving Milwaukee Washington to attend Hillcrest Prep in Arizona.
Brothers Johnny and Jordan Davis, who will be seniors at La Crosse Central, have orally committed to the University of Wisconsin. Mineral Point’s Isaac Lindsey, a senior-to-be, has orally committed to UNLV.
Nicolet defeated Milwaukee Washington in the Division 2 final. La Crosse Central reached the state semifinals, but lost to Milwaukee Washington.