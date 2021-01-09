Drew Stoddard helps Lake Mills bolt out to early lead in win over Madison Edgewood

Edgewood senior guard Isandro Jimenez, who made three 3-pointers, led the Crusaders (4-6) with a game-high 17 points. He had 10 second-half points.

After Jimenez scored the game’s first four points for Edgewood, Lake Mills responded with 15 consecutive points. Stoddard opened and closed the run with 3-pointers despite being bothered by a “stomach bug,” according to Hicklin.

“I didn’t think we flew to Stoddard with a sense of urgency in the first half, which bothered me,” Edgewood coach Chris Zwettler said. “He took advantage of it, and knocked it down.”

In the second half, the L-Cats’ balanced attack looked to 6-4 senior Adam Moen and 6-3 senior Charlie Bender for offense in the defensive struggle.

Moen, who had 13 points and was strong on the boards, scored 10 second-half points, while Bender added eight of his 12 points for Lake Mills, which outscored Edgewood 24-19 in the second 18 minutes.

“Anybody can get the ball and get a bucket,” Stoddard said of the team’s balance.

Bender, who surpassed 1,000 points for his career against Columbus on Tuesday, leads the L-Cats, averaging 19.8 points per game. Stoddard (13.7), Moen (13.5) and 6-5 senior Jaxson Retrum (10.0) also are scoring in double figures.