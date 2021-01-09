Drew Stoddard helps Lake Mills bolt out to early lead in win over Madison Edgewood

LAKE MILLS — Four players are scoring in double digits this season for the state-ranked Lake Mills boys basketball team.
That makes the L-Cats difficult to defend.
“It’s hard to focus on four guys at once,” Lake Mills coach Steve Hicklin said.
It was Lake Mills senior guard Drew Stoddard who provided the early impact Saturday, feeling confident in his perimeter shot after a lengthy practice session Friday.
He hit four 3-pointers in the first half and propelled the host L-Cats to a 55-41 non-conference victory over Madison Edgewood.
“We had a practice and we had a lot of shooting drills, and I felt confident after that,” Stoddard said. “We had an extra hour of shooting on the shooting machines and after that I just felt so much better. So, I felt confident today.”
Said Hicklin: “That’s what it takes to be a good shooter. You have to get in there and get those reps.”
The 6-foot Stoddard said he put up 350 shots. While he acknowledged shooting well, he didn’t have the exact number made, saying only, “I was shooting all right.”
Stoddard stayed in shooting rhythm Saturday.
Stoddard scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half when Lake Mills (7-4), ranked seventh in Division 3 in The Associated Press state poll, grabbed a 31-22 halftime lead.
Edgewood senior guard Isandro Jimenez, who made three 3-pointers, led the Crusaders (4-6) with a game-high 17 points. He had 10 second-half points.
After Jimenez scored the game’s first four points for Edgewood, Lake Mills responded with 15 consecutive points. Stoddard opened and closed the run with 3-pointers despite being bothered by a “stomach bug,” according to Hicklin.
“I didn’t think we flew to Stoddard with a sense of urgency in the first half, which bothered me,” Edgewood coach Chris Zwettler said. “He took advantage of it, and knocked it down.”
In the second half, the L-Cats’ balanced attack looked to 6-4 senior Adam Moen and 6-3 senior Charlie Bender for offense in the defensive struggle.
Moen, who had 13 points and was strong on the boards, scored 10 second-half points, while Bender added eight of his 12 points for Lake Mills, which outscored Edgewood 24-19 in the second 18 minutes.
“Anybody can get the ball and get a bucket,” Stoddard said of the team’s balance.
Bender, who surpassed 1,000 points for his career against Columbus on Tuesday, leads the L-Cats, averaging 19.8 points per game. Stoddard (13.7), Moen (13.5) and 6-5 senior Jaxson Retrum (10.0) also are scoring in double figures.
“The last couple games we’ve finally started to find ourselves a little bit,” Hicklin said. “We are sharing the ball better, which has always been a trademark of how we played here. If we do that, we have the talent to be really tough to guard.”
Each team gave strong defensive showings, which is why Hicklin said he enjoys playing against Zwettler’s teams.
“I’ve been proud of our defense all year,” Zwettler said. “I thought both teams played really hard. We are grateful to be playing. We are thankful for that, and our kids are enjoying it.”
The Crusaders have played all road games this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the corresponding health guidelines by Public Health Madison & Dane County.
The Crusaders used a 7-0 run to cut Lake Mills’ lead to 33-29 with 15 minutes, 24 seconds left in the second half. Senior Ovu Nwankwo, scored five consecutive points, including a three-point play, during the rally.
But the L-Cats answered with a 12-1 run, seizing a 45-30 lead with 7:25 to play.
“Consistency on offense has been a problem for us all year. … But Lake Mills the last six or seven years is very strong,” Zwettler said. “Steve’s done a fantastic job and they run their stuff very well. They never panic or lose their composure. It’s fun to watch. It’s fun to keep playing them, too.”
Madison Edgewood 22 19 -- 41
Lake Mills 31 24 -- 55
Madison Edgewood – Krantz 1 0-0 2, Newton 1 0-0 3, Regnier 3 1-1 7, Klipstine 1 0-0 3, I. Jimenez 6 2-3 17, Nwankwo 3 1-1 7, A. Deang 0 0-2 0, Schenk 0 1-2 1, Thomas 0 1-2 1, Clark 0 0-0 0, Trudgeon 0 0-0 0, Caulum 0 0-0 0, Hackworthy 0 0-0 0, M. Jimenez 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 6-11 41.
Lake Mills – Stoddard 4 2-2 14, Foster 1 4-4 7, Retrum 3 3-6 9, Moen 5 2-9 13, Bender 4 4-4 12, Wilke 0 0-0 0, Horkan 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 15-25 55.
3-point goals – ME 5 (I. Jimenez 3, Newton 1, Klipstine 1); LM 6 (Stoddard 4, Foster 1, Moen 1).
Total fouls – ME 18, LM 11.
Fouled out – None.