DeForest's Max Weisbrod 'was not losing this game' in Badger East overtime thriller

MILTON – DeForest senior guard Max Weisbrod was driven to win the inaugural Badger East Conference boys basketball championship game Thursday night.

He had good reason to be motivated.

And it had to do with his father, Norskies boys basketball coach Craig Weisbrod.

“My dad has been here 23 years and he’s never won the conference championship,” Max Weisbrod said. “This is his last year coaching. I was not losing this game.”

The 6-foot-4 Weisbrod scored 36 points as DeForest claimed the Badger East crown with a 74-73 overtime victory over host Milton.

His total included the winning basket with about 9 seconds left in overtime – a drive along the right side of the lane that the Northern Michigan commit Weisbrod finished with extra spin he put on the ball to drop it through the net.

The Red Hawks barely missed pulling out the victory when 5-11 senior guard Jack Campion, who was a teammate of Weisbrod’s in their youth basketball days, watched as his 17-foot jumper rimmed out and time expired in the extra session.

“My teammates trusted me to take the last shot,” Campion said. “Obviously, it didn’t go in as I wanted it to, but I left like it was a good look for our team.”

Craig Weisbrod, who confirmed this is his final season as coach, had tears in his eyes when the game was over and the Norskies had rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit. He said 1985 was the last conference title for the program.

“I thought we really stepped up,” he said. “Our team matched them and just made one more play at the end. I just want this to be about the boys. The conference championship, I believe, is a truly great thing in sports because it’s attrition and it’s over a long time and you have to be mentally tough. It was a great battle tonight. I’m really proud of those guys.”

Max Weisbrod scored 17 points in the second half, when DeForest (20-4 overall) rallied from a 33-27 halftime deficit, and had six of the Norskies’ 10 points in overtime.

“We just told the kids to attack,” Craig Weisbrod said. “Campion got hot. He’s a really good player. … I thought Max attacked well.”

Junior guard Brody Hartig added 13 points for DeForest, ranked sixth in Division 2 in the WisSports.net coaches’ poll and seventh in The Associated Press poll.

Campion led Milton (19-5), ranked seventh in Division 2 in the WisSports.net poll and eighth in the AP poll, with 25 points. He had 15 in the second half.

Brogan McIntyre, a 6-5 junior forward, added 18 points and sophomore Ayden Goll contributed 12 for the Red Hawks in a title game featuring the top team from the Northeast (DeForest) and the Southeast (Milton).

DeForest scored the game’s first seven points, but Milton clawed back and used a 10-0 run to take its six-point halftime lead.

“I felt like we didn’t give up on each other,” Campion said. “Basketball, obviously, is a game of runs. I had confidence in our team. We have confidence in each other. We trust each other. We just wanted to build off plays and make stops on the other end.”

The Norskies, trailing 51-40 with 9 minutes, 47 seconds left, took the lead at 54-53 after DeForest senior forward Josh Jansen blocked a shot and Max Weisbrod scored on a drive on the other end of the floor with 6:34 left.

McIntyre’s 3-point shot from the left corner tied the game at 64-64 with 1:07 left in the second half – and that was the score entering overtime.

In overtime, McIntyre’s emphatic dunk gave Milton a 71-70 lead, then he followed with a basket underneath off an assist by Campion. Senior guard Tim Frederickson scored on a drive, bringing DeForest within 73-72 with 26.5 seconds remaining.

The Norskies regained possession after a missed free throw and put the ball in Weisbrod’s hands.

“I was going to take the shot, regardless,” he said.

Milton won the earlier meeting 73-56 Jan. 28 in Milton. DeForest now has won eight consecutive games since that loss to Milton.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.