DeForest's Max Weisbrod leads area boys basketball players on AP All-State team

DeForest senior point guard Max Weisbrod had extra motivation.

In addition to wanting to put together a strong senior season, he was driven by the knowledge his father, Norskies’ coach Craig Weisbrod, had decided this would be his final year leading the program.

The 6-foot-4 Max Weisbrod helped lead the Norskies to victory in the inaugural Badger East Conference championship game against Milton and to a berth in the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals while averaging 21.1 points, seven rebounds and seven assists per game.

Badger East player of the year Weisbrod, a Northern Michigan commit, on Monday was named as a second-team selection on The Associated Press All-State boys basketball team, selected by a statewide panel of sportswriters.

Menomonee Falls senior guard Seth Trimble, a North Carolina commit, was a unanimous first-team All-State selection and was a unanimous choice as state player of the year.

Wauwatosa East senior Leon Bond (Virginia commit) also was a unanimous first-team choice. The other first-team selections were Whitnall senior Danilo Jovanovich (Miami, Florida, commit), Brookfield Central senior Andrew Rohde (University of St. Thomas) and Hartland Lake Country Lutheran senior Luke Haertle, who’s committed to the University of Wisconsin as a preferred walk-on.

Manitowoc Roncalli coach Joe Garceau, lauded for his game-planning as his team won the WIAA Division 4 state championship, was named coach of the year. Roncalli rallied to defeat Marshall in the state semifinal, then upended top-seeded Milwaukee Academy of Science.

Among area players, Sun Prairie senior Ben Olson and Milton senior Jack Campion were high honorable-mention selections.

Honorable-mention choices from the area included Middleton junior Gavyn Hurley, Monroe senior Carson Leuzinger, Madison La Follette junior Arhman Lewis, Lodi senior Brady Ring and Marshall senior Craig Ward.

Also in the region, Randolph senior Sam Grieger was a fourth-team pick and Pardeeville senior Derek Lindert was a high honorable-mention choice.

Randolph senior Travis Alvin, who is a preferred walk-on for football at UW, was an honorable-mention selection. Other honorable-mention choices included Mineral Point senior Joah Filardo, Dodgeville senior Dillon Garthwaite and Cuba City senior Carter Olson.

Player of the year

By Mark Stewart, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

We can now call it a clean sweep for Seth Trimble.

Earlier this month, Menomonee Falls’ Trimble was named Mr. Basketball, the honor given by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association to the state’s top senior, as well as the Gatorade state player of the year.

On Monday, the 6-3 point guard was announced as the state player of the year by The Associated Press.

“I feels nice to get the respect that I feel I deserve,” he said. “I’ve put in a lot of work …. I appreciate the compliments.”

Trimble won the award unanimously.

Three other players were nominated: Haertle, Jovanovich and Rohde.

Trimble’s award-winning season was fueled by the opportunity to take Menomonee Falls basketball to heights it either had not reached in some time or had never achieved.

Menomonee Falls hadn’t won a conference championship since 2010 and it never qualified for the state tournament. With Trimble leading the way, the Phoenix achieved both goals this season and finished with a 25-4 record.

He finished the season with team highs in scoring (26.2 ppg), assists (4.2), steals (2.5 apg) and blocks (1.6 bpg). He ranked second in rebounds with 7.4 per game.

“The efficiency he scores at is totally off the charts,” Menomonee Falls coach Jason Hallenbeck said. “This isn’t a volume kid, who you say he’s the best player so he’s taking 25 shots a night.”

Trimble averaged 17.2 shots per game. His .558 shooting percentage was his best since his freshman season when he didn’t have as many attempts. The growth in his game, however, came more from his ability to be a three-level scorer than a dramatic increase in his shooting percentages.

Hallenbeck also spoke about Trimble’s ability defend the top threat on the opposing team regardless of size. The coach also appreciated his star player’s leadership after the team started 4-2.

“Whether they’re making mistakes (or having) sloppy practices, to have a voice from your players point that out is a huge thing,” Hallenbeck said. “Seth came into his senior year with really high goals and I think he did step up as far as realizing that he and the players around him needed to be pushed. I think he was a big part of that for us.”

Coach of the year

By Tom Dombeck, Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter

Not many across the state picked Roncalli to defeat Milwaukee Academy of Science in the WIAA Division 4 state championship.

On March 19, the Jets defeated the Novas 55-45 at the Kohl Center in Madison to give Roncalli and coach Joe Garceau a second state title in five seasons, having been Division 4 champions in 2018 as well.

Garceau was named The Associated Press state coach of the year on Monday for the first time on the back of that state championship.

Six other coaches were nominated: Pewaukee’s David Burkemper (who’s a former University of Wisconsin men’s basketball player), Randolph’s Tyler Fischer, Milwaukee St. Thomas More’s John Hoch, Neenah’s Lee Rabas, Waukesha South’s Bo Richter and Brookfield Central’s Dan Wandrey.

“Just surprised,” Garceau said of winning the award. “It’s an honor. If the players didn’t work as hard it wouldn’t be possible. Just another team accomplishment.”

Quick to deflect attention, Garceau credits what his former coach at Roncalli and then-mentor Joe Rux built.

“When I got hired I told my brothers I got the keys to a Cadillac,” Garceau said of the program built by Rux. “I didn’t want to see the program change that Joe Rux built. It’s a continuation of what a lot of people do, not just me.”

In Garceau’s seven seasons leading the program, the Jets have been to state four times and reached the sectional final in 2020 before the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the state championship, senior standout Luke Pautz talked about what Garceau meant to the players.

Garceau sacrificed sleep on many nights to do as much preparation as possible, creating detailed scouting reports up to six pages on upcoming opponents.

“He’s one of the best coaches I’ve ever played for,” Pautz said. “He’s one of the best coaches in the state. There’s nights he doesn’t go to bed because he’s making sure we know everything inside and out about the next team. I love him. I love playing for him. I wouldn’t want to be coached by anyone else.”

The lack of sleep was worth it, Garceau said.

“Been telling myself the last few weeks to keep grinding,” Garceau said. “As tired as I was it was for the players we have and everyone who came before. (The players) were able to get to that pinnacle, that mountaintop.”

2021-22 AP BOYS BASKETBALL ALL-STATE TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR – *Seth Trimble, 6-3, sr., Menomonee Falls

COACH OF THE YEAR – Joe Garceau, Manitowoc Roncalli

FIRST TEAM

*Leon Bond, 6-6, sr., Wauwatosa East

Luke Haertle, 6-4, sr., Hartland Lake Country Lutheran

Danilo Jovanovich, 6-8, sr., Whitnall

Andrew Rohde, 6-7, sr., Brookfield Central

*Seth Trimble, 6-3, sr., Menomonee Falls

* unanimous

SECOND TEAM

Steven Clay, 6-5, sr., Menomonee Falls

Learic Davis, 6-7, sr., Milwaukee Bradley Tech

Milan Momcilovic, 6-8, jr., Pewaukee

Jackson Paveletzke, 6-3, sr., Kimberly

Max Weisbrod, 6-4, sr., DeForest

THIRD TEAM

Tayshawn Bridges, 6-2, so., Milwaukee Academy of Science

Terryon Brumby, 6-1, sr., Racine Case

Nick Janowski, 6-4, so., Pewaukee

Luke Pautz, 6-4, sr., Manitowoc Roncalli

Marcus Tomashek, 6-5, sr., Ashwaubenon

FOURTH TEAM

Chevalier Emery Jr., 6-0, sr., Neenah

Sam Grieger, 6-5, sr., Randolph

Johnny Kinziger, 6-0, jr., De Pere

Kon Knueppel, 6-5, so., Wisconsin Lutheran

Casey Verhagen, 6-1, sr., Sheboygan Lutheran

High Honorable Mention (received at least two votes)

Demarion Burch, jr., Milwaukee Hamilton

Jack Campion, sr., Milton

Tyran Cook, jr., Waukesha South

Devon Fielding, sr., La Crosse Central

Marcus Hall, jr., Schofield D.C. Everest

Colin Hardrick, sr., Wauwatosa West

Ashton Janowski, sr., Pewaukee

Derek Lindert, sr., Pardeeville

Amari McCottry, so., Milwaukee Saint Thomas More

Xzavion Mitchell, fr., Oshkosh North

Maximus Nelson, sr., Appleton North

Ben Olson, sr., Sun Prairie

JJ Paider, sr., Neenah

Jack Rose, sr., Salem Westosha Central

Cody Schmitz, so., Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau

LJ Wells, sr., Eau Claire Memorial

Mac Wrecke, jr., Hartland Arrowhead

Honorable Mention

(Geographically represented list that draw from each region)

Andrew Alia, sr., Kenosha St. Joseph; Travis Alvin, sr., Randolph; Miles Barnstable, sr., Howards Grove; Logan Baumgartner, jr., Medford; Nacir Beamon, so., Milwaukee Academy of Science; Will Boser, sr., Eau Claire Memorial; Noah Compan, sr., La Crosse Central; Braden Crubel, jr., River Ridge; Dusty Derousseau, sr., Tomah; Cooper Diedrich, sr., Athens;

Brennen Dvorachek, sr., Reedsville; Noah Feddersen, sr., Menomonie; Joah Filardo, sr., Mineral Point; Gus Foster, sr., Walworth Big Foot; Tim Franks, so., Mequon Homestead; Dillon Garthwaite, sr., Dodgeville; Caleb Glaser, jr., Appleton East; Jordan Glenn, sr., Wisconsin Lutheran; Davion Hannah, fr., Milwaukee Academy of Science; Will Hornseth, so., De Pere;

Gavyn Hurley, jr., Middleton; Amari Jedkins, sr., Racine Case; Tanner Jones, jr., Bangor; Peter Lattos, jr., West Salem; Carson Leuzinger, sr., Monroe; Arhman Lewis, jr., Madison La Follette; Jeremy Lorenz, Jr., Brillion; Jordan Malmlov, jr., Prescott; Tristan McRoberts, sr., Melrose-Mindoro; Michael Modahl, sr., Sheboygan Christian;

Chris Morgan, sr., Kaukauna; Koy Nelson, sr., South Shore; Ashe Oglesby, jr., The Prairie School; Carter Olson, sr., Cuba City; Parker Prahl, sr., Iola-Scandinavia; Mason Prey, jr., Newman Catholic; Andre Renta, sr., Hudson; Brady Ring, sr., Lodi; Tyson Skalecki, sr., Union Grove; Mekhi Shaw, sr., Eau Claire Memorial;

Ryan Sweeney, sr., Green Bay East; Josh Terrian, sr., Pewaukee; Carter Thomas, sr., Neenah; Isaac Verges, sr., Franklin; Craig Ward, sr., Marshall.

