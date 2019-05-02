DeForest senior Austin Westra and Madison Memorial senior Cade Ellingson have made college commitments and plan to continue their athletic careers.
Westra, the Badger North Conference player of the year in boys basketball, announced on Twitter that he plans to continue his athletic career at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Westra, a 6-foot-6 forward, was a first-team all-conference choice in the Badger North, a first-team Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 2 all-state selection and an Associated Press all-state honorable-mention choice in boys basketball. He was a first-team selection on the Wisconsin State Journal/WisconsinPrepZone.com All-Area boys basketball team.
He averaged 17.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists for Badger North runner-up DeForest.
Westra tweeted: “Very excited to announce that I will be continuing my education and athletic career at the university of (Wisconsin)-La Crosse. Thank you to everyone that has made this possible.”
He also played soccer for DeForest as a goalkeeper. UW-La Crosse offers club men’s soccer.
The 6-3 Ellingson, a senior guard for Madison Memorial, has committed to play men’s basketball at Benedictine University in Lisle, Illinois, Madison Memorial boys basketball coach Steve Collins confirmed.
Ellingson was a first-team all-conference boys basketball selection in the Big Eight Conference.
Ellingson was a third-team selection on the All-Area team.